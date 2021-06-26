The founder of Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Charles Antwi-Boahen, has donated GHc20,000 to a single mother who was wrongfully imprisoned

Ama Forson was handed an 11-year prison sentence with hard labour for selling a marijuana-infused beverage

Four years and seven months into her incarceration, she was acquitted and discharged on appeal

Charles Antwi-Boahen says the amount would help get her back on her feet

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Charles Antwi-Boahen, has donated GHc20,000 to a 69-year-old woman who was wrongfully imprisoned.

Ama Forson was convicted and handed an 11-year prison sentence with hard labour at the Nsawam Prisons for selling a marijuana-infused beverage, a crime she insists she did not commit.

Four years and seven months into her incarceration, she was acquitted and discharged on appeal through the In-Prison Paralegal Programme facilitated by the POS Foundation, which is championed by the Executive Director, Jonathan Osei Owusu.

The Kab-Fam CEO donated the amount after the premiere of Ama's documentary dubbed The Untold Story of Ama Forson on June 24, 2021, at the Law Court Complex Auditorium.

Speaking after the premiere, Antwi-Boahen said the amount would help the mother of one who lives with her 14-year-old son in an uncompleted building in Accra to piece her life back together.

Antwi-Boahen added that he would rent a fully-furnished house for Ama, get her a side job, and pledged to take care of her son's education and personal needs until he completes his tertiary education.

