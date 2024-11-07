15 people were injured in an accident at Kyerewere, along the Nsawam-Suhum road in the Eastern Region

The road accident occurred when the speeding sprinter minibus veered off the road after suffering a burst tyre

One of the injured persons from the accident is considered critical, while the driver’s mate is feared to have died

Fifteen passengers were injured in an accident at Kyerewere, along the Nsawam-Suhum road, involving a sprinter vehicle travelling from Kumasi to Accra.

Citi News reported that the accident occurred when the sprinter veered off the road after a burst tyre, causing the crash.

One person is in a critical condition after the crash.

Of the 15 passengers, three were in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital; One person is reportedly in critical condition after the crash, while one other person, the driver's mate, may have lost his life.

Seven die after road crash involving VIP bus

Back in October, seven people died after a collision between a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at Atwedie on the Kumasi-Accra road, becoming one of the worst crashes in recent times.

According to reports, five passengers aboard the sprinter bus, which was transporting tomatoes, died.

One passenger on the VIP bus also died. Several other passengers on the VIP bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital.

The fire service noted that 52 persons survived the crash. The Sprinter Benz, transporting tomatoes, was utterly destroyed, while the Hyundai VIP bus sustained partial damage due to the road crash.

Fire service prevents explosion

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Fire Service personnel prevented a tanker explosion after responding to a distress call.

The firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station responded to the tanker fire on Monday, April 29, 2024.

There were no casualties following the tanker fire incident, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

There was extensive damage to the tanker’s head and its contents, according to a statement from the service.

