Ghana's hopes of reaching an 11th successive AFCON appearance ended prematurely after their draw with Angola

Jordan Ayew's exquisite free-kick was cancelled out by substitute Zini as both sides shared the spoils on Friday night

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five key takeaways from the game, which should have been a must-win for Ghana

The Black Stars’ path to the next African Cup of Nations in Morocco has officially come to an end following a disheartening qualifying campaign.

Ghana’s journey, filled with missed opportunities and inconsistency, culminated in a draw against Angola that left their hopes shattered on Friday night.

Jordan Ayew’s wonder goal was not enough as Ghana's AFCON dreams ended in a disappointing draw. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Jordan's goal not enough

Not even Jordan Ayew’s spectacular free-kick could salvage the team’s fortunes after Niger’s victory over Sudan had rekindled some optimism, as noted by Graphic Online.

Unfortunately, when Otto Addo’s squad needed to rise to the occasion, they faltered, with Angola’s super-sub Zini equalising through a powerful header, 3news reports.

5 things we learned as Ghana's AFCON hopes ends

Here’s an analysis of five major takeaways from Ghana’s last-ditch AFCON qualifying attempt:

1. Tactical limitations of Otto Addo

Otto Addo generated excitement among Ghanaian fans with a dramatic win over Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, showcasing strategic substitutions.

However, that initial spark appears to have dimmed.

Lacking a cohesive tactical identity, Ghana has struggled to execute a consistent game plan under Addo, who seems outmatched by more structured opponents.

Against Angola, Pedro Gonçalves’s well-drilled side exposed Ghana's lack of coordination in its play, which lacked creativity and fluidity in attack.

2. Ghana’s midfield disconnect

The Black Stars has a history of producing elite midfielders, but the current generation failed to measure up in this crucial encounter.

Despite fielding players from Europe’s top leagues, the midfield was notably disjointed, especially in the second half.

The Owusu-Sulemana partnership failed to provide a solid base, as Angola often bypassed them with ease.

This highlights Ghana’s ongoing midfield struggles and the need for better synchronisation in central play.

3. Manaf Nurudeen: Ghana’s new No.1

Despite Ghana’s issues, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen’s impressive performance in goal offered a rare positive.

Rejoining the national team lineup, Nurudeen delivered crucial saves, including a penalty stop in the first half.

His composure and alertness between the posts helped keep Ghana in the game.

Given his decisive contributions, Nurudeen has made a compelling case to claim the Black Stars’ No.1 spot.

4. Simpson proves the worth of local talent

In his debut, Nations FC’s Razak Simpson stepped into the starting lineup and impressed.

Despite his inexperience at the international level, Simpson displayed resilience and defensive awareness, even blocking a powerful shot with his head.

His solid performance underscores the value of integrating local players into the national setup, providing hope for more representation from domestic leagues.

5. Kudus struggles to find form

Mohammed Kudus, a player with immense potential, continues to face challenges with the national team.

Despite his talent, the West Ham star has not lived up to his capabilities, showing hesitancy on the ball and over-dribbling in critical moments.

The No.10 shirt he wears, once worn by Andre Ayew, has become a source of superstition for fans, who believe it’s affected his performances.

On Friday, Kudus again looked subdued, unable to assert the influence he consistently shows at the club level.

What's next for Ghana after AFCON miss?

In summary, Ghana’s missed qualification reflects deeper issues within the squad, from tactical disarray to underperforming midfielders.

While individual displays, like Ayew’s goal and Nurudeen’s goalkeeping, offered moments of promise, the Black Stars will need to address these underlying challenges to improve their prospects in future tournaments.

5 reasons which cost Ghana AFCON ticket

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh also reported on the five reasons which cost Ghana a return to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aside from the on-field challenges, captaincy crises and pitch problems played active roles in the country's shambolic AFCON qualifying campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh