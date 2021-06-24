A 21-year-old SHS student has committed suicide

He was a student of Amankyim Senior High School in the Adansi North District

It is not clear what pushed him to kill himself

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that a second-year student of Amankyim Senior High School has reportedly committed suicide.

The incident has thrown the Akrokeri Bobrase community in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region in a massive state of shock, Citinewsroom reports.

Richard Donkor reportedly committed suicide after threatening to kill himself earlier in the day, the outlet reports.

"This evening, it was drizzling, so we were all hiding, and I had a call that one boy has committed suicide, so we all went to the scene. We broke the lock and entered the room, and we saw him hanging in there. So that is what has happened," a resident, William Osei Anokye, told Citi News.

William Osei Anokye said the boy's father had earlier told them the 21-year-old threatened to "commit suicide, and he indeed has done it."

In May this year, a final year student of the Miracle Junior High School at Sunyani in the Bono Region, Leticia Kyere Pinaman, also died by suicide.

Pinaman's death had been ruled as unnatural.

Leticia died from asphyxia (suffocation) through hanging, a senior specialist pathologist at the Komfo ANokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Ernest K. Adjei, found, graphic.com.gh reports.

Initial reports claimed that Leticia committed suicide as her body was found hanging at the school's dining hall; at the same time, other students attended Bible studies at the school's auditorium at about 6:30 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021.

A note found on the deceased read, "THERE IS SOO MUCH SORROW AND PAIN IN MY HEART".

Foul play

Leticia's father, Williams Kyere, said he suspects the school authorities.

Speaking in an interview on UTV Ghana News, Kyere insisted that his daughter was slain and hanged to conceal the killing.

"My daughter is called Leticia Kyere Pinaman. She's 14 years old and will be clocking 15 this coming November 8. She's in her final year in junior high school," he said.

Kyere said he was surprised when he was told that his daughter had committed suicide. "The rope they claim she used in hanging herself to death cannot kill her because when I went to the scene, she stood on her toes; that means it was a ploy and I suspect the school authorities," he added.

