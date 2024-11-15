Naa Ashorkor, in a video she shared on TikTok, fried kelewele by the roadside while driving through the neighbourhood

The actress who stopped by the kelewele joint to purchase the street delicacy decided to help the vendor in the meal preparation

In the video, Naa Ashorkor, who was in a tight outfit, had the spatula in her hand as she expertly turned the well-seasoned slices of plantain in the oil

Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor has shared a video of her frying kelewele at a roadside joint on TikTok.

Naa Ashorkor helps a vendor fry kelewele in a video. Photo source: naa_ashorkor

Source: Instagram

The actress, who stopped at the popular street food spot in Adenta to buy some of the spicy fried plantains, decided to help the vendor prepare the meal. In the video, Naa Ashorkor, dressed in a body-hugging outfit, took the spatula and skillfully flipped the seasoned plantains in hot oil.

Kelewele is a common Ghanaian snack made of spicy, fried plantains. It is often sold by roadside vendors and is a favourite among many Ghanaians. In her video, the actress showed her down-to-earth nature by helping the vendor. She also told her followers to patronise the vendor.

Fans reacted positively to the video, and many were impressed by Naa Ashorkor’s friendly personality.

Naa Ashorkor warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GRACEFUL_VONNY said:

"Eeeeei Naa, you want to change profession?"

s_Biney commented:

"I am in Adenta, and I really enjoyed her kelewele."

The Authentic explosion said:

"Aunty Naa Ashorkor, why do I love ur originality so much...You're just the ish."

𝐇𝐚𝐣𝐣 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐲 wrote:

"Sake of nteso , you went and help. I've seen your moves."

AdnanSulley said:

"Kelewele seller will do as if the kelewele is hot meanwhile she is counting it. 😃"

Ghanaian actors eat Nigerian food

In other food-related stories, Naa Ashorkor's fellow film stars were spotted eating a popular Nigerian delicacy.

YEN.com.gh reported that Majid Michel, Yvonne Okoro and James Gardiner were spotted eating the meal at a popular joint.

The trio ate bowls of eba and oha soup with fellow Nigerian star, Lasisi Elenu.

The video triggered various forms of reactions on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh