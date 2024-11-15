A video of a kind Ghanaian man gifting sanitation volunteer group BuzStop Boys some money has surfaced on social media

The kind man who is the CEO of Horic Autos met the sanitation group working to keep the streets clean

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the young man for showing kindness to the sanitation group

Ghanaian sanitation volunteer group, the BuzStop Boys, has received a generous donation from a kind Ghanaian man.

The group was blessed with GH¢2,000 from the CEO of Horic Autos, Horic Ampofo, who spotted them working to keep the streets clean.

Buz Stop Boys is getting a gift from CEO of Horic Autos. Image source: Buz Stop Boys

Source: Twitter

Mr Ampofo explained in a video that he was touched by their zeal and decided to appreciate their hard work by gifting them the money.

Delighted over the gesture, the leader of the Buz Stop Boys thanked him profusely for his kindness and generosity.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Horic Autos for the gesture

The gesture touched netizens who saw the video. They commended Mr Ampofo for the gesture while expressing their views in the comment section. Some blessed him for being kind to the Ghanaian youth.

@David_dela07 wrote:

"Horic get good heart pass."

@general_dolla wrote:

"The Street is watching. The good things you unstoppable doing for the youth of Ghana and anybody doing something essential to support the well being of this nation bro, hopefully my first Car will be bought from you Horic totototos hahaha. You are the best."

@bhrawnnn wrote:

"No number plate but nobody go fit catch am."

@YawTimz wrote:

"God bless Horic. The guy doing much for Ghana."

@anonymous6686 wrote:

"Horic ein smile dier forget oo."

@Py_thee wrote:

"God bless."

@UniqueKhisses wrote:

"God bless him."

Buz Stop Boys receive dollars worth GH¢1.6K

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys received an awesome gift from a kind Ghanaian.

The team was going about their normal day, cleaning the streets, when a kind Ghanaian woman gifted them some dollars.

They were very delighted and thanked the woman profusely in a video which was shared on social media.

