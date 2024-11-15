Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduodum started her second attempt to break the GWR sing-a-thon on November 15, 2024

Her attempt was broadcast on GTV's network, and she shared a video on her Instagram page of her singing Osibisa's Woyaya.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged the comment section to wish her all the best

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared a sneak peek into her second attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa starts her GWR Sing-A-Thon. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa prepares for her GWR attempt

After she failed her first attempt, which he embarked on in December 2023, Afua Asantewaa is on a quest to break by trying for the record a second time.

She shared details about getting the nod from GWR and, on November 15, 2024, shared a video of the performance fans should expect during an interview on GTV.

The socialite shared a snippet from her attempt, a video of her singing a piano rendition of Osibisa's Woyaya.

"Sneak Peek to Singathon 2.0 a thrilling performance with Kafui Dey on GTV Ghana."

Afua Asantewaa sings Osibisa's Woyaya.

Reactions to Afia Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Musicians Keche and Sista Afia, as well as many Ghanaians in the comment section, wished Afua Asantewaa all the best as she attempted to break the GWR sing-a-thon record for the second time.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users regarding her second attempt:

sista.afia said:

"That’s the spirit we go again 🙌"

_maamenyarko__1 said:

"You just never give up. That’s the spirit of a successful person 🙌🙌❤️"

sonia_adwoa said:

"Awww heaven really knows how! May ur dream come true"

ms_akos2012 said:

"You will surely get there. All the best ❤️"

felicityappiah430 said:

"All the best my prayers are with you ❤️❤️"

famiyehpat said:

"We are behind you"

mamekoramah said:

"Awww all the best dear,how many day are u going 😍😍😍😍"

Old video of Afua Asantewaa emerges

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's old video of her auditioning for TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant went viral.

The video surfaced after she became an instant celebrity after her failed Guinness World Record attempt in 2023. The video got many people talking and sharing their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh