Nana Ama McBrown appeared in a stunning black dress on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs)

The award-winning actress posted a video of the style moment on Instagram, saying: ''Showed up in black glam' '

' The video has received positive remarks from her fans and followers

Award-winning actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has earned the image of a style queen.

The popular media personality has posted a video showing off the glamourous dress she wore on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Nana Ama McBrown appeared in a dress by Lauren Haute Couture, short hair extensions by Leejay looks, and makeup by Aligiina Makeover.

Style Queen: Nana Ama McBrown stuns in black dress at 2021 VGMAs, fans impressed. Image: crabbimedia

The style queen flaunted her looks in the fabulous outfit as she posed in different angles for the camera.

Captioning the photo, Nana Ama McBrown wrote:

''Showed up in black glam #VGMA22.''

The adorable clip has garnered reactions from her fans and followers beneath the post.

Watch the video below:

Sweet remarks:

The actress Gloria Osarfo said:

''Queen already!It's Time already .''

The television presenter, Berla Mundi commented:

''Empress!!!!! .''

Dianon_ziem_deri_gh said:

''Beauty queen .''

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported celebrities came flexing their fabulous and unique outfits on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The first night of the two-day event came off at the Dome-National Theater in Accra on Friday, June 25.

Deserving artistes including Kofi Kinaata, Adina Thembi, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, and others, received awards during the Industry Edition for their outstanding contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

In a related story, some popular artistes received awards on the first night of the 2021 VGMAs.

Although most of the winners were not available to pick their awards on the first night of the two-day event, the night saw 13 awards given out with the show master of Africa, Bob Pinodo, being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kofi Kinaata, Yaa Yaa, MOG Music, Adina Thembi, Richie Mensah, Keche, and other popular artistes won big on the awards night.

