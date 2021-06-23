Auntie Efua, a woman who used to provide laundry services and run errands for UPSA students decades ago has been rewarded by them

She received GHc15k worth of goods and money from a delegation representing the Global Alumni Association of UPSA

The woman expressed her profound gratitude to the old students for their kind gesture

Old students of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), who belong to the Global Alumni Association of the school have extended a kind gesture to a woman who was a great part of their lives back in school.

In a heartwarming report that was covered by citinewsroom.com, the woman named Madam Augustina Mantey received a fully-stocked stationery shop worth GHS10,555.00.

The shop in addition to a GHS5,000 treasury bill was presented to the woman on Sunday, 20th June 2021, by a delegation from the group of alumni.

The representatives

Their names are Francis Dadzie 1989, Alumni Coordinator, Ernest Boateng Wiafe, 1988, Kwame Manu Debrah, 1989, and Albert Oteng-Owusu, 1990.

What the woman did and her reaction

It is reported that back in school, the woman who was then popularly known as Auntie Efua used to fetch water, do laundry, and run other errands for students.

The woman was so appreciative that although it has been several decades since she provided the services to the students, they have had her in mind to this day.

