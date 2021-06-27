• Female rapper, Eno Barony, has won the Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

• She won with her rap performance for her God is a Woman rap song

• Eno beats the likes of Sarkodie, Medikal, and others to win the category

Ghana’s number one female rapper, Eno Barony, has been awarded the Beast Rap Performance at the 2021 VGMA.

Eno was competing with rap giants, including Sarkodie, Medikal, Joey B, Strongman Burner, and others.

Eno had earlier treated patrons of the awards show to a stunning performance:

