Ruben Amorim has drawn positives from Manchester United's painful 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest

Despite ending up on the losing side, Amorim insists the Red Devils should not have lost on Tuesday night to Forest

Up next for the Portuguese tactician and his side is a home game against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester United’s struggles continued on Tuesday night as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Head coach Ruben Amorim is adamant that his side should have taken all three points.

Amorim's side found themselves behind within the opening five minutes at the City Ground after former United winger Anthony Elanga sprinted 70 yards before slotting home the decisive goal.

His blistering run and composed finish left the Red Devils trailing early, a setback from which they never fully recovered despite having the lion's share of possession.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim insists his side should not have lost against Nottingham Forest. Photos by Marc Atkins and Nigel French/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Amorim's Man United vs Nottingham

Despite periods of dominance, Amorim’s men lacked the cutting edge in attack to break down Forest’s disciplined defensive setup.

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot came closest to equalising in the first half, rattling the crossbar with a powerful header, while his compatriot Bruno Fernandes tested goalkeeper Matz Sels with a fierce strike.

However, clear-cut chances were rare for the Red Devils, and the visitors failed to maintain any sustained pressure.

At the other end, United’s defensive frailties resurfaced as they struggled to cope with Elanga’s direct running and Forest’s efficient transitions.

In stoppage time, Murillo produced a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Harry Maguire, ensuring Forest secured their first league double over United since the 1991-92 season, per the BBC.

Amorim insists United should have won

Following the defeat, the Portuguese tactician refused to dwell on the negatives, insisting his side did enough to claim victory.

“I can see the progress. For sure. But now we must focus on winning games,” Amorim stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

“We should have won this game vs Forest… Not even drawn, but in the end, we have lost three points.”

Mounting pressure ahead of the Manchester Derby

This latest setback leaves United in 13th place, still searching for back-to-back league victories this season.

With a crunch derby against Manchester City looming on Sunday, Amorim’s side must quickly regroup to avoid further slipping behind in the race for European football.

Man United ready to rebuild under Ruben Amorim

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Manchester United are preparing for another squad overhaul following Erik ten Hag’s departure and Ruben Amorim’s appointment.

Key players like Antony and Casemiro are likely to be offloaded as Amorim seeks to recruit talent that aligns with his tactical vision.

Since taking charge late last year, the Portuguese coach has experimented with different line-ups, aiming to establish his strongest starting XI. The Red Devils plan to sell several players to generate funds for their rebuild.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh