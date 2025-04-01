Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju was allegedly told his match against John Mbanugu was pre-arranged

After the organizers refused Olanrewaju’s financial demand, he and his coach decided to leave the fight venue

While en route back to Nigeria, Olanrewaju and his coach received a phone call from the organizers to return to the match

The boxing community was rocked by the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, and the absence of one particular phone call could have probably kept the ringster away from the calamity.

However, when it comes to the power of destiny, possibilities are not mentioned - whatever will happen, will eventually happen. Olanrewaju’s death was a result of collapsing in the ring, but the circumstances surrounding his last-minute agreement to participate in the fight highlight the troubling aspects of the match against John Mbanugu on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Nigerian boxer Segun Oluwasegun Gabriel Olanrewaju collapsed and later passed away during a boxing fight at Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29, 2025. Image credit: @GhanaBoxing, @Ntcnews24

Source: Twitter

Pre-arranged fight and financial dispute

As the match, originally slated for Friday, March 28, drew closer, Olanrewaju and his coach discovered that the fight was not meant to be competitive at all. According to sources, Olanrewaju was informed by the event organizers that the fight was pre-arranged according to Oluremi Aboderin, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), meaning that the outcome had already been decided in favor of his opponent, Mbanugu.

In this case, Olanrewaju was not willing to participate in the alleged rigged fight unless additional financial compensation was provided, reportedly demanding an extra $500 USD in exchange for agreeing to the predetermined outcome.

Disagreements with organizers

Despite Olanrewaju's request for the additional $500, the organizers of the fight were apparently unwilling to meet his demand. The situation grew tense, with Olanrewaju and his coach deciding that they would not proceed with the fight under the unfair circumstances. Disappointed and feeling disrespected, they made the decision to leave the venue altogether and head back to Nigeria.

As they were preparing to leave Accra and head to Aflao, a border town in Ghana, they planned to pass through Togo on their way home. However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The last-minute phone call

In an ironic twist of fate, as Olanrewaju and his coach were en route to Aflao, they received a phone call from the event organizers. The organizers, now willing to meet Olanrewaju's financial demand, agreed to pay him the extra $500 that he had initially requested.

After receiving the call, Olanrewaju and his coach made the decision to return to the Bukom Boxing Arena and participate in the fight, now moved to Saturday, March 30 at the same venue. This last-minute change of heart proved to be fatal as narrated by the General Secretary of the NBBofC, Oluremi Aboderin who spoke to Joy Sports.

''The boxer and his coach were already on their way back to Nigeria when they received a call informing that the organizers were now willing to pay the extra amount he had requested. Segun and his trainer returned, and that is where the GBA erred. Because the rules state that the boxer must weigh-in on Thursday, and fight the next day which is Friday,but not two days later after the weigh-in.'' Oluremi Aboderin said.

Ghana Boxing Authority's official account via 3 News stated the boxer collapsed in the ring during the bout, and despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter after arrival at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. At the moment, the cause is not known, be it physical stress or possibly a pre-existing condition, with a medical autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.

Pre-arranged fights in boxing

The 40-year-old's death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of pre-arranged fights in the sport of boxing. Pre-arranged fights, where the outcome is determined in advance, are not only unethical but also inherently dangerous. Boxers like Olanrewaju are often at the mercy of event organizers and promoters, who may prioritize financial gain over the health and well-being of the athletes.

In Olanrewaju's case, the stress of being forced into a predetermined outcome as alleged by the NBBofC, followed by a last-minute change to participate in the fight, raises serious issues surrouding the whole organization of the bout, similar to the events that led to the death of the great Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley at a Ghana Premier League match in Nsoatre last month.

Hundreds gather at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra to watch Professional Ghana Boxing League matches in December 2023. Image credit: @GhanaBoxing

Source: Twitter

Moreover, the lack of transparency and fairness in boxing matches raises important concerns about the sport's regulation in the country. While Ghana has made significant strides in developing professional boxing, this incident underscores the need for stronger safeguards for the health and rights of boxers.

Autopsy on Gabriel Olanrewaju's dead body

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news that the medical autopsy on the body of the late Gabriel Olanrewaju has been arranged to take place on April 2 according to the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control's President, Rafiu Oladipo.

