Ghanaian social commentator Appiah Stadium has again made headlines after a video of him accompanying a popular Ghanaian contractor to the market for a donation surfaced online.

The popular contractor, widely known as Aboagye Contractor visited victims of the Adum market fire to donate money to them but Appiah Stadium took an unexpected turn as Appiah Stadium showed up and shadowed him at the local market.

Appiah Stadium present as Aboagye Contractor donates to Adum market fire victims.

Appiah was heard spicing up Aboagye Contractor's speech by repeating each sentence he made at the market.

Adum market fire victims need support

Ghanaian traders affected by the recent Adum market fire need financial aid to restart their businesses. Many of the fire victims lost a huge chunk or all their capital to the accident.

While appealing to the government not to relocate them, some have called on well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid with financial support.

In response to their plights, Aboagye Contractor visited the market to donate GH500,000 to the traders, warming many hearts.

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some commended the contractor, others laughed at Appiah Stadium's presence in the video.

