Gabriel Olanrewaju: Major News on Late Nigerian Boxer Expected on Wednesday

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju tragically died after collapsing at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29

Key news information is expected on Wednesday, April 2 following the sad death of the Nigerian fighter

The Sports & Recreation Ministry of Ghana, led by Kofi Adams, says it will lead investigations into the calamity

Significant news is widely anticipated on Wednesday following the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju which has sent shockwaves through the African sports community.

Olanrewaju, 40, was involved in a boxing bout against John Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The Ghana and Nigeria sports fraternities are in deep sadness, and now, all eyes are on the upcoming autopsy, set to take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Accra as revealed by the president of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo.

The tragic incident at Bukom Boxing Arena

Gabriel Olanrewaju was a well-known figure in the boxing world, with a career that spanned many years. On March 29, he entered the ring at the Bukom Boxing Arena for what should have been a routine match against John Mbanugu.

However, during the course of the bout, the Nigerian ringster suddenly collapsed and efforts made to revive him did not succeed as he was pronounced dead after being rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, with the Ghana Boxing Authority confirming the news in an official statement.

His heatrbreaking death has raised questions not only about the immediate events leading to his collapse but also about the safety protocols and procedures in place during professional boxing matches in Ghana as quizzed by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control.

What the autopsy will uncover

The autopsy scheduled for April 2 is expected to shed light on the exact cause of Olanrewaju’s sudden collapse and death. Experts will conduct a thorough examination of his body to determine if there were underlying medical conditions or external factors that contributed to the tragic incident.

Specifically, the autopsy is expected to focus on whether there was a pre-existing medical issue, such as a heart condition, which may have led to the collapse. Boxers, due to the physical nature of the sport, are often subjected to intense physical strain, which can sometimes lead to undiagnosed health conditions coming to light.

Additionally, investigators will look into the possibility of injury sustained during the match, which may have caused Olanrewaju’s health to deteriorate rapidly.

Ghana's Ministry of Sports & Recreation pledges investigation

Following the incident, Ghana's Ministry of Sports and Recreation has promised a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju’s death. The Ministry has expressed its commitment to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The sector minister, Hon. Kofi Adams, stated that the investigation would explore whether proper safety protocols were followed during the event and whether Olanrewaju’s medical history had been thoroughly reviewed before the match.

The Ministry’s promise to take action is significant, as it emphasizes the importance of accountability within the sports sector. If any negligence or misconduct is found during the investigation, those responsible will face appropriate sanctions.

Rafiu Oladipo blasts GBA over Olanrewaju's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the dismay and displeasure of the president of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, regarding the failure of the Ghana Boxing Authority to cancel the controversial boxing match since it did not happen on the originally accepted date of Friday, March 28, 2025.

