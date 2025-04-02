The best 35 diamond face shape hairstyles that will flatter your features

Finding the perfect hairstyle can enhance your unique features. Diamond face shape hairstyles are designed to highlight your cheekbones, balance sharp angles, and create a flattering look. From sleek cuts to textured styles, explore options that can bring out the best in your face shape.

Key takeaways

A diamond-shaped face has a narrow forehead and jawline , with the cheekbones being the widest part of the face .

, with the . A diamond-shaped face has sharp angles and a pointed chin resembling a diamond .

and a . Diamond face shape hairstyles help balance a narrow forehead and jawline while softening sharp angles, enhancing natural beauty.

Diamond face shape hairstyles for women and men

Your face shape plays a huge role in finding the perfect hairstyle to enhance your natural beauty. If you have a diamond face shape, various hairstyles can bring out your features better than others. Here are some of the best short and long haircuts for a diamond face shape.

Best women's hairstyles for a diamond face shape

Women's hairstyles for diamond face shapes offer endless options to enhance this unique face structure. Whether you prefer sleek and elegant looks, soft and romantic waves, or bold and modern styles, there is something for everyone.

1. Side swept tousled bob with soft highlights

Transform your look with a chic side-swept tousled bob featuring soft highlights that add texture, movement, and elegance. Photo: @romeufelipe, @hairhecker (modified by author)

This blunt bob hairstyle with a side parting is a fantastic choice for diamond face shapes. It features waves that soften the angular features, while the highlights add dimension to accentuate the high cheekbones.

2. Graceful soft waves

Elevate your diamond face shape with voluminous, glossy waves that cascade effortlessly, creating an elegant and striking look. Photo: @krystal.hairstylist (modified by author)

These soft waves beautifully frame your diamond-shaped face, creating a balanced and flattering look. The gentle waves add volume where needed, softening sharp angles and enhancing your cheekbones.

3. Loose waves with curtain bangs

Showcase your facial features with the loose waves curtain bangs hairstyle for elegance. Photo: @parkavenuesalons, @cuttingloosesalon (modified by author)

Loose waves with curtain bangs enhance the diamond face shape by adding texture and balance. The style softens angular features while drawing attention to the cheekbones. Use a curling wand and a lightweight texturising spray to create natural movement.

4. Bold long pixie with a quiff

Rock a bold, long pixie with a quiff for a modern, edgy style that exudes confidence and sophistication. Photo: @jhony_bayerl, @nicolasbeautystudio (modified by author)

The long pixie with a quiff is a striking hairstyle that complements diamond face shapes. The quiff adds height and volume to balance sharp features, while the tapered sides highlight the cheekbones and jawline. It's a chic and modern choice for anyone seeking a confident and edgy look.

5. Curly French bob with bangs

Enhance your diamond-shaped face with a chic, curly French bob and bangs that frame your features beautifully. Photo: @jayne_edosalon, @dianasar (modified by author)

A mid-length bob with curly bangs is an excellent choice for curly hair and a diamond-shaped face. This hairstyle features the best bangs and fringes for a diamond-shaped face, helping to balance both high and low foreheads. The large curls add volume around the temples and give your features a stylish and elegant touch.

6. Shaggy wolf cut

Achieve an effortless look with a textured shaggy wolf cut featuring tousled layers and natural movement. Photo: @hairbyelvisp, @latesthair (modified by author)

A shoulder-length wolf cut works wonders for a diamond-shaped face. Adding layers around the chin helps frame the face and create a balanced, flattering look. It's a simple yet stylish choice that's easy to pull off.

7. Textured pixie cut

Embrace the textured pixie cut for a bold, playful style that adds dimension and movement to your diamond face shape. Photo: @dlalanyc (modified by author)

This pixie cut with short bangs is perfect for hiding the hairline and making your eyes stand out. The cropped style suits women of all ages and highlights your best facial features.

8. Elegant French bob

Frame your diamond-shaped face perfectly with a stylish French bob that combines soft layers and subtle waves for a chic, modern look. Photo: @jayne_edosalon, @giadoeshair (modified by author)

A chin-length rounded bob is perfect for balancing a narrow chin. It adds width and volume below the cheekbones, creating a softer and more proportionate look. Pair it with wispy, blunt bangs for an effortlessly stylish finish that complements the overall shape.

9. Trendy bixie cut

Achieve a trendy, versatile look with a bixie cut that blends the softness of a bob with the bold texture of a pixie. Photo: @hirohair, @yukistylist (modified by author)

Try trendy short hairstyles like the bixie cut to soften sharp angles and enhance your features. With its wispy bangs and layered sides, this style creates a balanced, harmonious look while highlighting your natural beauty. It's a chic, modern choice that suits diamond-shaped faces beautifully.

10. Face framing layers

Frame your diamond-shaped face with face-framing layers that soften angular features and add dimension. Photo: @theory_studioforhair, @hairbyrosadeloera (modified by author)

Hairdressers use long layers to frame the face and highlight the best features of diamond-shaped faces. Enhance the look with face-framing highlights and flicked hair ends to create a stunning, eye-catching style.

11. Long Octopus haircut

Create a bold, layered look with this long octopus haircut, featuring cascading lengths and textured volume for a dynamic, modern style. Photo: @latesthair, @ryennesnow.hair (modified by author)

Try asymmetrical styles to make a bold statement and enhance your look. These styles draw attention to the upper part of your diamond-shaped face while balancing your prominent cheekbones.

12. Dreamy, flowing waves

Enhance your diamond-shaped face with dreamy, flowing waves that soften angular features and add volume for an effortlessly elegant look. Photo: @teammermaid, @bennettandbarkell (modified by author)

Style long hair with gorgeous waves and the perfect colour to enhance your features and balance your face shape. Add layers to soften wide cheekbones and a pointy chin, creating a flattering and stylish look.

13. Middle-part bob

Frame your features beautifully with a sleek middle-part bob that exudes timeless elegance. Photo: @hairbymonicaaa_ (modified by author)

Choose a chin-length bob to enhance your diamond-shaped face. Let the strands end near your chin to make it appear wider and more balanced. Blow-dry the front layers into curtain bangs for a face-framing bend that adds style and elegance.

14. Blunt bob with side bangs

Style your side-swept bangs to create flattering unevenness for your face shape. Adjust the length so it's just above or below your cheekbones for the most balanced look. If your hair is thin, tousle it gently to create extra texture and volume, enhancing its overall appeal.

15. Coily hair with a side part

Highlight your diamond-shaped face with coily hair and a side part that adds natural texture and volume. Photo: @korluhairartist, @maddsmaxjesty (modified by author)

Highlight your curls by styling them with a side part and curly fringe. This hairstyle enhances your hair's volume, texture, and shine, creating a look that complements all face shapes effortlessly.

16. Long bob with layered waves

Complement your diamond-shaped face with a long bob featuring layered waves that add movement, softness, and a touch of elegance to your look. Photo: @nikcabral (modified by author)

Achieve a sophisticated look with a long bob featuring layered waves cascading above the shoulders. This style is perfect for a diamond face shape as the textured waves and layers soften angular features while adding volume, movement, and balance to your overall appearance.

17. Fun shaggy bob

Amplify your style with a wavy, curly, shaggy bob featuring voluminous curls and textured layers for a bold yet effortless look. Photo: @hairbrained_official (modified by author)

Flatter your diamond-shaped face with a curly shag haircut. Style front layers to reduce volume around the cheekbones and add bangs to balance the shape of the forehead. Whether you embrace natural curls or opt for modern perms, this haircut enhances your appearance with ease and charm.

18. Bob with curtain bangs

Show off a trendy bob with curtain bangs that adds texture and volume for a chic, effortless look. Photo: @latesthair (modified by author)

Spotlight your stunning cheekbones with a pixie cut that draws attention to your cheeks while softening the focus on a pointed chin. Style your hair with a slight side part to expose some forehead, avoiding a direct part under your chin for a balanced and flattering look.

Diamond face shape hairstyles for men

Men's hairstyles for diamond face shapes offer a variety of stylish options. From clean and polished looks, trendy and bold cuts, or laid-back and textured styles, there's a perfect fit for this unique male face shape. Here are the best male hairstyles for a diamond face shape.

1. Side-parted pompadour

Style your look with a sleek side-parted pompadour that showcases clean fades and sharp design for a modern, confident vibe. Photo: @_cambarber (modified by author)

This hairstyle blends a classy side part with a puffed-up pompadour. It adds some lift and fullness, along with a neat parting. This style works well for diamond-shaped faces because it softens their sharp angles and shifts focus away from the narrower chin area.

2. Short afro

Highlight your diamond-shaped face with a short afro hairstyle that enhances your natural curls while creating a balanced look. Photo: @gabrielpittaa (modified by author)

The short afro is a stylish yet easy-to-manage choice for men with diamond-shaped faces and afro-textured hair. It works well with natural curls and helps balance the face's proportions while keeping a neat and sharp look.

3. Heavy fringe with taper fade

Rock a bold, modern look with a heavy fringe paired seamlessly with a clean taper fade, exuding effortless style and edge. Photo: @modernfreshfades (modified by author)

A fringe adds texture to your forehead, while the taper fade creates a clean and modern finish. The fringe draws attention to the eyes and helps balance the pointed chin, offering a relaxed and stylish vibe.

4. Quiff with low fade

The quiff is a bold statement hairstyle that adds height and dynamic movement to your look. When paired with a low fade, it delivers a sharp, modern style that enhances the defined structure of a diamond-shaped face while ensuring a refined and polished finish.

5. Sportish textured crop

Define your diamond-shaped face with a textured crop that balances angular features through sharp layers and added volume. Photo: @modernfreshfades (modified by author)

Simple yet stylish, the textured crop adds dimension to the top of your hair while keeping the sides short. This low-maintenance option softens angular features and creates a balanced look for men who prefer a casual style.

6. Curly top with a fade

Showcase your style with a curly top and fade that blends bold texture with sharp precision for a striking, modern look. Photo: @barberstyledirectory, @curlyheadguys (modified by author)

Show off natural curls with a hairstyle that maintains volume on top while keeping the sides faded. The curls add texture and softness, making this an excellent choice for balancing sharp facial angles.

7. Slick back with a low fade

This sleek and polished style is perfect for accentuating your cheekbones and jawline. The low fade maintains a clean look, while the slicked-back top adds sophistication and structure.

8. Elegant side-swept bangs

Frame your diamond-shaped face beautifully with side-swept bangs that add softness, balance, and a sleek, polished touch to your look. Photo: @bestmenshaircutsnyc (modified by author)

Side-swept bangs offer a stylish way to add asymmetry and softness to your look. By covering part of the forehead, this style helps balance out the angular features of a diamond face while maintaining a modern appeal.

9. Boyish textured quiff

Balance your face shape with a boyish textured quiff that sharpens your angles and adds volume through tousled texture and clean edges. Photo: @hairceps (modified by author)

The textured quiff combines height and movement to create a modern look that enhances facial symmetry. Its added texture brings depth and dimension, making your hairstyle eye-catching while perfectly complementing the features of a diamond-shaped face.

10. Rugged undercut with low fade

Complement your diamond face shape with a rugged undercut featuring a textured top and low fade. Photo: @andrewdoeshair (modified by author)

The undercut with a low fade is one of the top fade haircuts for men with diamond-shaped faces. The contrast of an undercut with a longer textured fringe creates an edgy, bold style. The longer fringe helps to balance and soften angular features, while the undercut keeps the hairstyle sharp and modern.

11. Trendy faux-hawk with fade

Accentuate your diamond-shaped face with a trendy faux-hawk and fade that sharpens your angles while adding a bold, modern edge to your look. Photo: @bamboosalon_orl (modified by author)

The faux hawk is a bold option that adds height and lifts the focus upwards. It softens the cheekbones and balances out the face shape, providing a striking and modern look.

12. Hardcore spiky hair

Ante your edge with hardcore spiky hair that stands tall and sharp, delivering bold confidence and unmatched attitude. Photo: @whitepaperand (modified by author)

Add a playful touch to your hairstyle with spikes that bring volume and texture to the top of your head. This energetic style softens angular features and creates a youthful, edgy appearance.

13. Sleek angular fringe with taper

Define your face with an angular fringe and taper that blends sharp angles with a sleek, modern fade. Photo: @travisanthonyhair, @alan_beak (modified by author)

The angular fringe creates a bold and striking look while gently softening the sharpness of prominent cheekbones. Combine it with a taper for a sleek style that enhances balance and leaves a lasting impression.

14. Low-maintenance short buzz cut

Enhance your diamond-shaped face with a short buzz cut that is stylish and practical. Photo: @hair.garage (modified by author)

For those who prefer low-maintenance hairstyles, the buzz cut highlights the natural symmetry of your diamond-shaped face. Its simplicity creates a striking, confident appearance.

15. Classic comb-over fade

Accentuate your diamond-shaped face with a classic comb-over fade that adds sleek sophistication and balance to your angular features. Photo: @hairstylespoint (modified by author)

A classic comb-over fade is perfect for adding width to the temples and balancing the narrow chin of a diamond-shaped face. This timeless style works for both casual and formal occasions.

16. Wild man bun

Complement your diamond-shaped face with dreadlocks or a surfer's wild man bun. Photo: @manbunmonday (modified by author)

A man bun can work well for men with diamond-shaped faces. This hairstyle emphasises the cheekbones and jawline, which are prominent features of this face shape. Keeping the bun positioned at the crown or slightly higher can add height and balance to the narrow forehead and chin.

17. Clean high taper fade

Transform your diamond-shaped face with a clean high taper fade that sharpens your angles and balances your features. Photo: @theperfectionist_1 (modified by author)

The clean, high taper fade is modern, neat, and perfect for showing off your face's natural structure. The short, tapered sides highlight the cheekbones and jawline, making these features stand out. The height on top adds balance, softening the narrow forehead and chin.

What is the best haircut for a diamond face shape?

Styles that add width at the top or bottom work well, such as side-parted waves, soft layers, or chin-length cuts like a bob that suits the diamond face. Textured bangs or fringes can also help minimise the forehead's narrowness.

Which hairstyles should be avoided for a diamond face shape?

It's best to avoid hairstyles that make your forehead or jawline look narrower. For example, middle parts and very tight ponytails can emphasise sharp angles instead of softening them. Super high-volume styles, like tall updos, might also draw too much attention to the narrow forehead.

Do bangs look good on a diamond-shaped face?

Bangs can look great on a diamond-shaped face when chosen right. Wispy or side-swept bangs are perfect because they add balance and make your forehead look a bit wider. Straight and heavy bangs that cover your forehead might not work, as they can make your face look unbalanced.

What are the best short hairstyles for a diamond face shape?

The best short hairstyles for a diamond face shape balance your features and soften sharp angles. Examples include the layered pixie cut, a short bob with a side part, and a short fringe hairstyle.

These are some of the best diamond face shape hairstyles to showcase your features. Choosing the right hairstyle can help balance your face, soften sharp angles, or highlight your cheekbones. Try styles that add width to your forehead and jawline, like soft layers, chin-length bobs, textured bangs, or side-parted waves.

