Actress Beverly Afaglo has responded to questions about her husband Choirmaster during the fire that razed her house

She said Choirmaster has relocated permanently to the USA and they have not met in a long while

The actress' house has been completely burnt to ashes and has so far received support from colleagues

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress Beverly Afaglo is still counting her loss after fire gutted and destroyed her home and everything in it.

Some Ghanaians have wondered about the whereabouts of her husband, Eugene Baah, popularly called Choirmaster, has nothing has been heard about him in relating to the fire.

The actress has taken time off her sorrows to respond to inquiring fans who want to know about Choirmaster.

A collage of Beverly Afaglo and husband. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo/Instagram

Source: Original

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com, Afaglo revealed in an interview that her husband was not around during the incident and so he has not been affected because he is no longer in Ghana.

According to the report, Choirmaster has relocated permanently to the USA, adding that they had not seen each other in a long while.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen