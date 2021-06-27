Do you ever watch an episode of your favourite anime and suddenly hear your stomach growling when you get a good look at the mouthwatering animated food beyond the screen? The amount of detail and attention often offered to anime food can turn even the worst eaters into anime foodie.

A table of anime food.Photo: @anime_food

Anime does a pretty great job of portraying gorgeous Japanese food. For foodies, nothing is more mesmerizing than watching a dish that has been well prepared and served. Whether it is a drink, dessert, snack or fast food, anime has them all.

Anime food vs real food

What is the difference between Anime food vs real food? The difference between the two primarily lies in the presentation. Anime food refers to the food seen in anime movies and shows.

It comprises a collection of popular Japanese dishes, desserts, snacks, and drinks. However, these foods are decorated and served in a manner that is specific to anime.

Top 10 wonderful anime food ideas

What are some of the popular anime foods you know? Here is a list of the top 10 wonderful anime food ideas you should try to satisfy your inner foodie.

1. Taiyaki

Taiyaki anime food. Photo: @anime_food

Taiyaki is one of the most wonderful food wars anime you should try. It is a Japanese fish-like cake filled with red bean paste. The cake is moulded in Tai-form, Japanese Red seabream hence the name, Taiyaki. The pasta is made from adzuki beans.

Initially, it was an ordinary meal but has now become one of the most popular foods in Japan's streets, festivals, and markets. Some of the flavours added to this traditional dish include chocolate, custard, cheese, and sausage.

2. Takoyaki

Takoyaki anime food. Photo: @aniimefoods

Takoyaki is a food anime that can be easily spotted on the streets and at festivals. It is a trendy Japanese snack that is easily seen in many anime. The dish is so prevalent in anime that Takoyaki Mantoman is an entire series dedicated to it.

Takoyaki is made of wheat flour batter and moulded to form ball shapes. Other ingredients include diced or minced octopus fillings, green onions, and pickled ginger. The topping is made of takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, green laver, and dried bonito.

3. Onigiri

Onigiri anime food. Photo: @itadaki_yasu

What is the best food anime? Onigiri is one of the best anime foods you should try out. It is simply rice ball-shaped in a triangular shape then wrapped with seaweed. It is one of the most common anime foods, as seen in the likes of Pokeman.

The traditional dish is made with the following ingredients:

Umebushi (pickled plums)

Katsuobushi (smoked skipjack tuna)

Kombu (a type of edible kelp)

Tarako (pollock roe)

Salted salmon

4. Dango

Dango anime food. Photo: @pastelito_boxes

Dango anime food gif will make you crave to have a piece. It is a traditional Japanese dumpling that is made of Mochiko or rice flour. Dango is one of the most popular sweets consumed during Japanese festivals.

It is a typical stereotype since, in almost all anime, cute young girls wearing yukata are often seen with Dango on their hands. Only two types of Dango are showcased in most shows, one with three colours, green, pink, and white or a white Dango with sauce. However, the dish has several varieties. The different names given to this dish include:

Chadango

Botchan dango

Denpun dango

Chichi dango

Kushi dango

Kuri dango

5. Japanese curry rice

Japanese curry rice anime food. Photo: @aesthetic._.anime._.food

Initially, the famous curry dish was birthed in India. However, the dish has become a global meal. The plate was introduced in Japan during the Meiji era and has become a majority's favourite. Curry rice has undergone several changes to cope with Japanese cuisine.

This is rice served with many curries made of carrots, onions, potatoes, beef, pork, and chicken. The dish has regularly appeared in different anime. For instance, the dish appeared in season one of Shokugeki no Soma.

6. Kare pan

Kare pan anime food. Photo: @aniimefoods

Kare pan is a fascinating and yummy anime food commonly known as curry bread. It is made by filling curry with dough, coated with bread crumbs, and later deep fried. Some people choose to bake the dough instead of deep-frying it.

It has appeared as in anime food wars as seen in Ranma ½ at the beginning of Saotome Ranma and Hibiki Ryoga's rivalry. The dish has also appeared in Kuroshitsuji when Sebastian performs the outstanding cooking show titled curry doughnut.

7. Omurice

Omurice anime food. Photo: @aesthetic._.anime._.food

Omurice displays spectacular anime food art through how it is prepared and served. The dish has appeared in numerous anime, such as Shokugeki no Soma with Soma’s Curry Risotto Omurice dish for Tōtsuki Autumn Election Preliminaries.

Like other anime recipes, the dish is popular among young children due to its lovely design. The word omurice is a combination of omelette and rice. The meal is made by filling an egg omelette with ketchup, rice, meat, and ketchup topping.

8. Ramen

Ramen anime food. Photo: @pastelito_boxes

Ramen is one of the yummiest anime foods whose popularity in Japan is undeniable. It is found in all parts of the country; each region has its version of the dish. Ramen is made of Chinese white noodles served together with a fish or meat-based broth and soy sauce. The toppings are made of pork, dried seaweed, bamboo shoot, and green onions.

9. Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki anime food. Photo: @itadaki_yasu

The name Okonomiyaki is derived from two names, "okonomi" meaning what and how you like it and "yaki" which stands for a grill. At times the dish is commonly referred to as the Japanese Pizza even though it is different from the Western type. The most common style is the Kansai and Hiroshima styles.

In Kansai, the essential ingredients are green onion, konjac, mochi, cheese, and meat (commonly thin-sliced pork) or even seafood like octopus, squid, shrimp, flour, grated nagaimo (a type of yam), water or dashi, eggs, and cabbage.

On the other hand, in Hiroshima, Okonomiyaki is made in layers rather than mixing. The layers are made of batter, cabbage, pork, cheese, octopus, and squid. It also has noodle toppings such as yakisoba and lots of okonomiyaki sauce.

10. Bento

Bento anime food. Photo: @aniimefoods

Whether you are an anime lover or not, probably you have heard about the famous Japanese meal, Bento. It is a packaged meal that traditionally features rice or noodles, fish or meat with either pickled or cooked vegetables.

Even though Japanese drinks and meals are the most popular in anime, you will also see the Japanese or more like anime versions of many western dishes. However, if you are a food lover, the above anime food ideas will come in handy in satisfying your inner foodie.

