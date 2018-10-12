Names of angels in the Bible and their duties (with infographic)

Do you know the names of angels in the Bible and their duties? The Holy Book does not indicate how many angels exist, but each has a clearly defined role. For most Christians, angels are messengers of God, and their work is to deliver warnings, interpret visions, and issue proclamations. These heavenly creatures are also instruments of God's will. They conduct God's will on earth and are active in the chronological succession of events referred to as the end of times.

The Old and New Testaments mention angels 273 times. The reason for citing them in many chapters of the canonical Bible is to let Christians know about their purpose. They act as attendants or worshipers of God in heaven and help to minister to the saved. But a fundamental role these creatures play is to act as messengers between God and humans.

Names of angels in the Bible and their duties

What are the names of the angels in the Bible? While the Bible mentions angels on many occasions, their names are mentioned only a few times. Besides, not every angel is mentioned by name in the Bible. Here is a list of 15 names of angels in the Bible and their duties, respectively.

1. Gabriel

It is impossible to go through the names of angels in the Bible and their meanings without listing the angel Gabriel. The name Gabriel means God is my strength.

He is one of the few angels mentioned in the Scriptures by name whose ministry seems to be that of promise and mercy. The most significant role he played was delivering the news of the coming of Jesus. The Bible also describes him as the guardian angel.

2. Michael

Michael is among the list of angels in heaven who has a higher ranking than the rest. The Bible refers to him as the chief prince of the heavenly. He is an archangel with many crucial roles.

Michael's roles are leading a host of angels in a victorious war over Satan and protecting them during the end times. Also, he works to oppose the devil in his rebellion against God and his attacks upon humanity.

3. Raphael

Raphael is among the high-ranking archangels in the list of names of angels in heaven and their duties. He stands before the throne of the Lord. Some of his duties include presenting the prayers of the saints and entering into the presence of the glory of God. His work is also to heal the earth defiled by the fallen angels. The name Raphael means God heals.

4. Uriel

Uriel is an angel of wisdom. He is an archangel who watches over thunder and terror. In modern Christianity, Uriel is an angel of divine presence, repentance, and archangel of salvation.

Christians depict him carrying a book or a papyrus scroll that represents wisdom. In early Christian apocryphal books, he rescues St. John the Baptist from Herod's massacre of the innocents. Uriel means God is my Light.

5. Azrael

Azrael holds the role of the angel of death. He is responsible for transporting the deceased's soul after death and helping them detach from the physical body as they enter their next phase of life. Being the angel of death does not mean Azrael causes death. Instead, he helps those grieving the loss of their loved ones to get comfort.

6. Phanuel

Phanuel is among the most famous names of angels in heaven. In the book of Enoch, he is mentioned as the fourth angel that stands before God after angels Michael, Raphael, and Gabriel. The name Phanuel means the face of God. Some of his duties include bearing the throne of God, ministering truth, and serving as the angel of judgment. He is also an archangel of repentance.

7. Zadkiel

Zadkiel is the archangel of freedom, mercy, and benevolence. He is also the patron angel of all those that forgive. In the Bible, one of the most significant roles he played was stopping Abraham from sacrificing Isaac. His influence on humans helps to inspire forgiveness to allow them to attain spiritual freedom. The name Zadkiel also means Grace of God.

8. Camael

Camael is an archangel of strength, courage, and war. Christians believe Camael is the leader of the forces that threw Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Aden. That is also the reason his title is the Angel of Destruction. The name Camael means he who sees God because he had the honour of standing in God's presence.

9. Jeremiel

Jeremiel is among the male angel names in the Bible, which means the mercy of God. His role is to help humans with clairvoyance and prophetic visions.

Jeremiel is also an angel of emotions and assists people to take a closer look at their lives. In the post-Christian world, his duties evolved to being the gatekeeper of heaven and watching over and guiding the holy deceased in their afterlife journey.

10. Ramiel

Among the list of names of angels of God and their duties, Ramiel stands out as the archangel of hope. He has two primary tasks: divine visions and guiding the faithful's souls into heaven. Also, the Christian faith recognises him as the mercy of God and the eternal compassion of God. When translated into English, the name Ramiel means God’s thunder.

11. Ariel

In Hebrew, Ariel means lion of God or altar. Ariel is the angel of nature. As a female angel, her role is to oversee the healing and protection of animals and plants. She also works to take care of the earth's elements, including fire, wind, and water. Since she is a messenger of God, she punishes everyone that harms the creations of God.

12. Barachiel

Barachiel is an archangel who is a patron of family and married life. He is the angel assigned by God to watch over converts or God’s adopted children and help them in their lives.

In the book of Enoch, Barachiel is one of the angelic princes. He has many ministering angels that attend him. The Roman Catholic depicts him holding a bread basket which symbolises the blessings of children bestowed on parents by God.

13. Haniel

Haniel is in this list of names of angels and their duties in the Bible because she is one of the seven archangels. Her name means Joy of God or the Grace of God. She also plays the role of divine communication and acts as a direct passage between a human’s lower energy and the higher energy states of the celestial realms.

14. Jegudiel

Jegudiel, also known as archangel Jehudiel, is the angel of work. His role is to guide those in positions of responsibility. He is their advisor and defender and helps them to ensure they work to glorify God. In the Catholic system, Jegudiel is the bearer of the merciful love of God. Christians depict Jegudiel holding a crown, symbolising his reward for successful spiritual labourers.

15. Jophiel

Archangel Jophiel is among the biblical angels' names list known for being the angel of beauty and wisdom. Although angels do not have a definitive gender, Jophiel has a feminine nature. She works as a patron of artists and artistic illumination. Jophiel teaches the outer consciousness of the Power of Light within oneself and sends fresh ideas to people.

What are the names of angels and demons in the Bible?

Some of the names of angels mentioned in the Bible include Gabriel, Michael, Raphael, Uriel, and Ramiel. Some of the names of demons mentioned in the Bible include Satan, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, Legion, and Abaddon.

What were the names of the fallen angels in the Bible?

The fallen angels in the Bible include Azazel, Azza, and Uzza. These angels were originally created as good and obedient beings, but some of them chose to rebel against God and were cast out of heaven as a result.

What are the names of the angels in the King James Bible?

The King James Bible mentions several angels by name, including Gabriel, Michael, Raphael, Uriel and Lucifer.

Who are the three angels named in the bible?

The three archangels mentioned in the Bible are Saint Michael, considered one of the most powerful archangels in the Bible, Saint Raphael, known for providing healing and guidance to the faithful and Saint Gabriel, known for delivering important messages to God's people.

What are the names of the angels mentioned in the Bible?

Below is a summary table of the top angels mentioned in the Bible, along with their roles.

Angel Role Gabriel Delivering the news of the coming of Jesus Michael Leading a host of angels in a war over Satan Raphael Presenting the prayers of the saints and entering into the presence of the glory of God Uriel Watches over thunder and terror Azrael Responsible for transporting the deceased's soul after death Phanuel Bearing the throne of God, ministering truth, and serving as the angel of judgment Zadkiel Archangel of freedom, mercy, and benevolence Camael Archangel of strength, courage, and war Jeremiel Help humans with clairvoyance and prophetic visions Ramiel The archangel of hope Ariel Oversee the healing and protection of animals and plants Barachiel A patron of family and married life Haniel Plays the role of divine communication Jegudiel Guide those in positions of responsibility Jophiel Known for being the angel of beauty and wisdom

This overview of the names of angels in the Bible and their duties offers a glimpse into the intricate and awe-inspiring spiritual realm. From messengers to protectors, each angel carries a specific purpose and role in divine orchestration. By exploring their names and duties, we gain a deeper appreciation for the celestial beings who act as intermediaries between heaven and earth.

