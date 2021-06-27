Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media in celebration of someone who is very special and dear to her heart

The actress penned a touching love letter in which she rained praises on the man who has her heart as he clocks a new age

The movie star also posted a photo of a 5-tier cake which was specially commissioned for her man in celebration of his birthday

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has managed to keep her love life away from the public since her last marriage but she recently went all out for the special man in her life as he clocks a new age.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page with a lengthy love letter to her man and she wasn’t miserly with praises and endearing words for him.

Tonto Dikeh writes love letter to her man on his birthday. Photo: @tontolet

Source: UGC

Dikeh’s message read in part:

"Your smile is cause for celebration. Your love is the most precious gift in the world. Your kisses could light a thousand birthday candles. I wanted to give you all my love ♥️ for your birthday, but there’s no box big enough to hold it. Besides, it’s already yours."

In a different portion of her post, she wished the celebrant a happy birthday as she noted that he makes life feel like a special occasion.

Dikeh’s post was also accompanied by a photo of a beautiful five-tier cake that she bought for her man.

See her post below:

As if that was not enough, the actress returned with a different post in which she thanked her lover for making her a better woman and rained more sweet words on him.

See post below:

Tonto’s fans celebrate with her

Fans didn’t leave the actress to celebrate her man all alone. Many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the celebrant.

Read comments below:

kpokpogri said:

"Happy birthday to him sweetheart. Long life and prosperity and many more years in return."

nancyofficiall said:

"He’s my birthday mate, happy birthday to him ❤️."

norablisscollection said:

"Biko hide him like that oo.. no post him picture ooo..Before ndi “ he was like a brother to me” take am abeg. Hbd kings baby , God bless u sir."

rizo__doris said:

"Tell us his name so we can tag someone . Congratulations to the love of your life."

joyfranklyn9 said:

"Mami who is these lucky man."

