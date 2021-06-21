Nancy, a young Ghanaian lady has celebrated her father Mr Louis Kojo Botchway although he passed on years ago

Visiting him at the cemetery, Nancy sent a gift to her loving father and wished for just one more moment with him

Nancy's post has warmed many hearts online with thousands of social media users pouring out their reactions

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as Nancy with the handle @_arhmarh spent Father's Day 2021 with her father, Louis Kojo Botchway, although he is dead and buried.

In photos shared via her handle, Nancy was seen in an emotional pose on her father's grave as she presented a wreath to celebrate him on the big day.

Nancy's touching words

In the caption, Nancy explained how much she loves her father and wishes he could just spend one more moment with her.

"If I had one more chance with you here with me, I would tell you how much you mean to me each and every day! I miss and love you so much!" she said.

See the post below:

How Twitter reacted

Lots of touching and heartwarming reactions were poured out by Twitter users.

Below were some of them:

@Kwe_Qu reacted:

Sad but I’m never gon understand why people choose to pose on a grave and still post somn that’s supposed to be emotional

@CuasiStenken_ touchingly said:

Sorry about that dear, can I have your number? Want to be checking up on you always.

@m20987746 encouraged Nancy saying:

GOD got your back sweetheart. Trust me he is gonna see you through in everything you do.

Lady spends Fathers' Day with her late dad & presents him gift at the cemetery Credit: @_arhmarh

Source: Twitter

In another emotional story, Eunice Godzi, a hardworking Ghanaian young lady who is studying for her master's degree has disclosed that she works as a driver to support herself.

In an interview with JoyNews sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eunice Godzi stated that she obtained her first degree from Central University, where she bagged first class in Human Resource.

Eunice appears to be a woman who is not only extremely smart but also brave and courageous as she confidently 'invades' a male-dominated venture to make a living.

