Felix Afena-Gyan continued his recently found hot streak in front of goal as Juventus Next Gen played out an enthralling draw

Afena-Gyan's goal, his second in the last two outings, spurred his side to a come-from-behind draw in their final game of 2024

The former AS Roma starlet will hope to continue his red-hot form when the season resumes after the yuletide period

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan maintained his impressive scoring streak, finding the net in Juventus Next Gen's captivating 3-3 stalemate against Audace Cerignola.

The 21-year-old, showing glimpses of his sharpness in attack, played a pivotal role as the Bianconeri reserves staged a spirited comeback from 3-1 down.

Felix Afena-Gyan scores for Juventus again

Starting in the frontline, Afena-Gyan's dynamic presence provided a constant threat throughout the match.

Juventus struck first after just 11 minutes when Martin Palumbo capitalised on a defensive lapse to stun the hosts.

However, Audace Cerignola responded with resilience.

Santiago Visentin restored parity on the half-hour mark, and moments later, Mattia Tascone turned the tide, igniting the home crowd with a well-taken finish in the 35th minute.

The situation worsened for Juventus when Francesco Slavemini extended Cerignola's lead, leaving the visitors trailing by two goals.

Afena-Gyan sparks the fightback

Determined to turn the tide, Afena-Gyan stepped up.

Latching onto a well-timed pass, the Black Stars striker showcased his pace and composure, driving into the penalty area before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper in the 69th minute.

His clinical strike reinvigorated Juventus, setting the stage for a dramatic finale.

With just three minutes remaining, Luis Semedo provided the final twist, securing a crucial point for the Bianconeri with a late equaliser.

The game ended in a pulsating draw, per Sofascore.

As noted by Flashscore, Afena-Gyan's strike brings his tally to three goals in 14 outings in the Serie C.

His intelligent movement, coupled with precise finishing, continues to make him an asset for Juventus Next Gen.

As he finds his rhythm again, Afena-Gyan's resurgence promises to be a significant boost for both his club and Ghana's national team ambitions.

Afena-Gyan determined to reignite career

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Felix Afena-Gyan is determined to reignite his career after securing a move to Juventus Next Gen.

The 21-year-old striker joined the Italian club’s reserve team on a season-long loan with hopes of rediscovering his form and making a strong return to top-flight football.

His move has garnered widespread support, as many are eager to see the young talent back on track.

