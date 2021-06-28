Ghanaian doctor in Manchester & his best friend pass on within the same month

Two best friends, Derick Adjakwaku, MPhil, and Dr Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh, have lost their lives in the same month

Although the main causes of their deaths are not disclosed, there appears to be a link between the two

Adorsu-Djentuh was at the University of Manchester, UK and his friend was a highly experienced Sales and Marketing professional

Two high-achieving Ghanaian academicians, Derick Adjakwaku, MPhil, and Dr Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh have both lost their lives within the space of one month.

Dr Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh is a former research fellow at the Faculty of Humanities at The University of Manchester, UK.

He worked as a Research Fellow in the Faculty of Humanities at The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom from January to December 2019.

See the announcement by Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor - Dailies, UN News at United Nations below:

His good friend, Derick Adjakwaku was a highly experienced Sales and Marketing professional with a strong Finance and Research background.

He had over 10 years of proven track record of success in working for and with high profiled organizations, providing high-level sales and marketing functions, consistently improving business performance, and delivering professional services to various stakeholders.

Although the causes of death of both friends are not known, it is thought that there is probably a link or a common reason.

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

This kind of thing tests one's faith, exposes one's mortality, and challenges one's humility, to reveal the fragility of life. I'm really struggling to understand. There should be an explanation.

In an equally sad story, Erasmus Klutse, a brilliant Ghanaian medical student described by his colleagues as a hardworking, relentless young man passed on after he was allegedly neglected by both the Cubans and Ghanaian stakeholders.

According to Emmanuel Dwomfour-Poku, the organising secretary and PRO of NUGS (National Union of Ghanaian Students), Cuba, Erasmus was rushed to the school clinic and was refused treatment.

He subsequently needed to be sent outside the campus but the ambulance had no gasoline and there was no funding to help the situation.

