Richael, a popular Ghanaian dancer with a significant following on TikTok, was overwhelmed by a search operation by the Ghana Police

The dancer, feeling insecure, decided to go live and show the entire world what was going on

After watching her weep on live camera, her fans have had a lot to say about the incident

Influential Ghanaian TikToker and dancer, known by her fans as SheisRichael, had a dispute with some officers of the Ghana Police Service.

Richael, who is a member of the DWP Academy, was stopped and searched when she was driving along a neatly tarred stretch. After some time, she became insecure and uncomfortable with the approach and intensity of the police's search operation.

As a TikToker, she quickly went live to show her fans what was going on and get it out there as evidence of whatever process she was being taken through.

Dancer Richael weeping during live TikTok video Photo credit: @sheisrichael

Source: TikTok

At one point, Richael was heard saying at the top of her voice:

"Give me the bag, no give it to me. It's only my sanitary pad that is inside. I'm feeling insecure right now, why are you doing this to me."

The dancer got overwhelmed to the point where she started shedding tears during the live video.

Fans of Richael react to her altercation with police

The footage was screen-recorded by her fans and later posted on the dancer's TikTok handle, which got many reactions and comments.

Below are some reactions from her viewers:

Linda Moore opined:

Ghana police ne gyimie de3….I want to be a victim of situation one day…3hc naaa na mefr3 antoa

@kofi_awortwi said:

I was returning from Kumasi after I completed shs, we reached a barrier and a policeman stopped the bus, walked straight to me and requested that he searched my bag. They asked him “why this young boy?”, this policeman told them

kartelkeisha7mabriii commented:

shame richeal I'm in tears after watching this video are you safe wherever you are .#im Ur true fan from Zimbabwe .do they have search warrant .

