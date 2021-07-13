Ameyaw Debrah has commented on issues revolving around actress Moesha Bodoung

He thinks that what Moesha needs currently is the support of Ghanaians

Ameyaw would also want to study the trend for a few days, weeks, or months to get a clearer picture of Moesha's issues

Ghanaian media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has spoken on the current issues of actress Moesha Boduong.

Moesha has been trending in the news following some confessions she has been making, as well as claims that she has repented from her former lifestyle and turned to the church.

She has been stirring reactions on social media with various videos about her looking unkempt in the name of preaching to young ones.

While a section of Ghanaians have said Moesha needs medical attention, others believe she has truly repented and should be left alone.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on the matter, Ameyaw Debrah stated that as of now, the only thing Ghanaians can help Moesha with is support.

He noted that some people have already started jumping to all sorts of conclusions about Moesha with some judging her, and cautioned that that is not the way to go.

Debrah added, however, that he would wait for the next couple of weeks to see how things go for Moesha in order to really understand what she is up to.

I will wait for the next couple of weeks to have a clearer picture. But whatever it is, whatever be her decision, I think we have to support her.

"I think people are jumping off the gun to as usual judge her. For me, I am being patient to see what becomes of her in the next couple of days, weeks, or months, then I really have an understanding of what she is doing," Ameyaw explained.

Sleeping with devilish business tycoon

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, Moesha did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the devilish man.

No sex again till marriage

The actress has also declared that she will never sleep with any man till the day she marries.

Moesha says she is believing God to bring her husband to her at the right time and that is when she will resume sexual activities with a man.

