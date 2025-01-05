Black Stars midfielder Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to inspire Norwich to a stunning comeback win

His brace in stoppage time ensured Norwich continued their impressive start to the New Year with another victory

On the flip side, Amankwah's double consigned Chelsea legend Frank Lampard to his maiden defeat as Coventry manager

Forson Amankwah has shared his thoughts following his remarkable late-game exploits that ended Frank Lampard's unbeaten streak in the English Championship.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered a stellar performance for Norwich City, scoring twice in stoppage time to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Coventry City.

Forson inspires Norwich to a stunning comeback win

Despite being sidelined for the previous three fixtures, Amankwah showed no signs of rust.

Introduced as a late substitute, the former WAFA player displayed exceptional composure and technical skill.

His first goal came in the opening minute of added time, a stunning strike from outside the box that brought the Canaries level.

Just moments later, he delivered the decisive blow.

Positioned perfectly inside the area, he connected with a precise pass from Onel Hernández, unleashing a clinical finish into the bottom corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

His efforts not only turned the game on its head but also sent the Carrow Road faithful into raptures.

Forson reacts to his game-winning heroics

Speaking after the match, the 22-year-old expressed his elation at rescuing his team from defeat.

“I don’t think I can ever explain,” Amankwah said, as quoted by the club’s website.

"Scoring two goals in a comeback is incredible, and I’m really happy about it."

He continued: “It’s been tough not playing, but this moment made everything worth it. My teammates were all so happy for me, and that support means the world.”

Reflecting on his second goal, Amankwah added,

“When I saw Onel, I knew I just needed to position myself well and strike. Once the ball is in the box, anything can happen. The feeling when it went in is indescribable.”

The match marked a turning point for the midfielder, who admitted the challenges of limited game time.

“It’s been difficult, but this moment has lifted my confidence. Moments like these remind me why I keep pushing.”

Forson ends Lampard's unbeaten streak

Forson's heroics did not only catapult Norwich to victory but also ended Frank Lampard's unbeaten run since taking over as Coventry City boss.

According to the Irish Times, Amankwah's brace forced the Sky Blues to a first defeat in four under Lampard.

What’s next for Forson and Norwich?

Norwich’s next challenge sees them travel to the Amex Stadium for an FA Cup clash with Brighton on January 11.

The encounter promises to be an exciting test, with Amankwah likely to feature prominently after his game-winning display.

Baidoo joins Forson in English Championship

In another update, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Baidoo had joined English Championship club Plymouth Argyle during the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian midfielder completed a record-breaking three-year transfer from Swedish side IF Elfsborg to bolster Argyle’s squad.

