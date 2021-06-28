A physically challenged man named Ataa Abbey Odenke has been supporting Accra Hearts of Oak since 1970

For the past 51 years, the die-hard fan has hardly missed any match being played by the Phobians

Ahead of Sunday's Super Clash with Asante Kotoko, Abbey said a powerful prayer that saw his team to victory

Ataa Abbey Odenke, a die-hard fan of Hearts of Oak has supported the team since 1970, missing just a handful of games for the past 51 years.

Ahead of the Super Clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on June 27, 2021, Ataa Abbey Odenke said a powerful prayer that saw his team through to victory.

He was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium with a copy of the Holy Bible and passionately committing his team into the hands of God.

Perhaps, the most surprising bit of Abbey's story is that the passionate supporter has been with a physical impairment which makes it a great chore navigating stadia every time there is a match.

Last year, Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey surprised Ataa Abbey with a signed Hearts jersey which made the old man super excited.

This happened in the presence of popular sports journalist Gary Al-Smith who was there to film the beautiful scenes.

Aside Abbey's prayer, Phobia appeared to have ridden on other spiritual backings.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared how the Hearts of Oak anthem was sung after a Sunday service at the All Saints' Anglican Church at Adabraka just a few hours before the Super Clash.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Hearts of Oak beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko by a lone goal in the highly anticipated match on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The anthem was played by the pianist Reginald Nii Ayi Quaye who was seen in the video waving the Hearts of Oak flag whilst he was skillfully playing the classical with his other hand.

