Kelvynboy has called out Stonebwoy for allegedly peddling falsehoods about his time working for the Afro-dancehall star

This comes after Stonebwoy recently claimed that Kelvynboy and his cohorts' dealings made him fear for his life

The Afrobeats youngster has issued a statement addressing Stonebwoy's account of what happened between them

Ghanaian Afrobeats and highlife crooner Kelvynboy has issued a statement condemning Stonebwoy's accusations in his recent interview.

Speaking on Angel FM, Stonebwoy claimed that Kelvynboy's time with him as an employee of the Burniton Music Group almost ended his life.

Kelvynboy says Stonebwoy is trying to sabotage his career with his account of how their rift started. Source: Kelvynboy, Stonebwoy.

The Jejereje hitmaker established that the nature of Kelvynboy's issues influenced his decision not to consider repairing their strained relationship.

While Kelvynboy has shared his desire to patch things up with Stonebwoy for the past five years, the artist said he found the latter's recent accusations very shocking.

Kelvynboy blasts Stonebwoy over allegations

In a series of posts on X, Kelvynboy said:

"The lies and defamation have become a bit much. What go ever give you the impression say I dey try end you. Everything at all I go fit gyee eye like I have for years but this? Noo! D-Black and Papa Loggy? Haven't seen D-Black in 5 years or more! You know the things loggy tell me about you two years ago. Me and dem no be friends. So wys exactly?"

According to Kelvynboy, Stonebwoy's recent remarks about him are part of a sinister play to sabotage his career.

"You have defamed me, turned majority of Ghanaians against me because you're a saint and you can never do no wrong. I no dey fir rise to the heights I for dey mainly because of your mafia tactics."

Stonebwoy descends on Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had lashed out at Shatta Wale, calling their peacemaking moment in 2019 a mere show.

The artist said he sensed his famed rival had ulterior motives influencing him to not accept the terms and conditions of their peace deal.

Explaining further, Stonebwoy also made a bold claim about the Asaase Sound Clash battle between himself and Shatta Wale in 2020.

