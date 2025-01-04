MP-elect John Dumelo announced the passing of his father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr, who died on January 3, 2025

He took to social media to share a touching tribute about his late father, as well as the last fond memory he shared with him

Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities, fans and sympathisers thronged to the comment section of the post to console him

Actor turned politician John Dumelo has announced the passing of his father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr, who unfortunately died on January 3, 2025.

John Dumelo loses dad at 75, shares last fond memory. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo loses dad

Taking to his social media pages to announce the passing of his late father, Mr Dumelo noted that he passed on at the age of 75 and had lived a well-lived life.

Sharing their last fond memory, he noted that on January 3, 2025, he received several calls from his father to come and visit him. He recounted that they spoke at length about politics, life, farming, and business and then gossiped.

The MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon noted that they also spoke about his swearing-in, which would take place in three days, and the advice the late Anato-Dumelo Snr gave him about becoming an Honourable.

"At age 75, you lived your life well. Yesterday you called me several times that I come see you. We sat on the bed and spoke at length about politics, life, farming and business and Offcourse we gossiped. We spoke about my swearing-in in 3 days time and you told me specifically to serve diligently in government."

John Dumelo and his late father

Sharing details about how his father passed, the seasoned actor said that upon leaving his father's residence barely 10 minutes later, he was called and informed that his father was not responsive.

He said he rushed back home to pick him up and rushed him to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

"10 minutes after I left your house, I was called that you were not being responsive. I came back, we rushed you to the hospital and you were gone."

Paying tribute to his father, the father of two thanked his late father for being his father, best friend, and number one cheerleader.

In the concluding parts of his tribute to his late father, the MP-elect told his father to send his regards to his late mother, Antionette Dumelo, and that he would miss them dearly.

"Thanks for being my father, thanks for being my best friend, thanks for being my number 1 cheer leader and thanks for everything you did for me. Say hi to mum for us all….we will miss you. Rest in perfect Peace Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr."

John Dumelo and his late mother

Condolence messages pour in as Dumelo loses dad

Nigerian actress Chioma Kpotha, John Dumelo's wife Gifty Dumelo, actor and friend James Gardiner, who campaigned with Dumelo for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, and several other celebrities and fans thronged to the comment section to share their condolence messages with him.

Below are the encouraging words and condolence messages people let in the comment section:

chiomakpotha said:

"My deepest condolences 😢."

missgeeonly said:

"But daddy why did you choose to leave us on my birthday? Why? The worst birthday ever😭😭😭."

ericaemefa said:

"Sorry for you loss ❤️ thankfully he called and you came 🙏🏽."

ameyaw112 said:

"My condolences John. A terrible time to lose daddy . But such is life, full of ups and downs, good times and bad times, laughs and tears. Mom and Dad will watch on from the the unknown with pride! My love to you and @emefffa throughout this moment of grief ❤️."

kobby.kyei said:

"My condolences 🙏."

jamesgardinergh said:

"Brother stay strong! ❤️🕊️."

miss_akua.esq said:

"This is so sad . May Jehova comfort you and your family 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

foodbankgh said:

"This is sad 😢my condolences John."

cken_edin said:

"He surely lived to see you win an election before his departure🙌 ❤️..Great! May his gentle Soul RIP😢."

Source: YEN.com.gh