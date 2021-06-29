A video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to demonstrate over the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

The townspeople were looking to accost the alleged perpetrators of the mob injustice which led to the death of Kaaka.

This led to the involvement of the security personnel.

Some heavily-armed military men were seen disembarking from the bucket of a pick-up truck and were seen firing warning shots into the air to disperse the crowds.

