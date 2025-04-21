The football club closest to Pope Francis' heart joined the rest of the world in mourning the passing of the late pontiff

Francis, who became pope in 2013, had experienced a string of health worries in recent years

His death was not lost on the football world, as matches in Italy and Argentina have been postponed

The world stood still on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, as news broke of the passing of Pope Francis at age 88.

The late pontiff, who died peacefully at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, was mourned across the globe, from cathedrals to crowded squares, and notably, from the heart of a football stadium.

Pope Francis' beloved football club of the late pontiff reacted to his death with an emotional tribute. Photos by Franco Origlia and Dan Kitwood.

Pope Francis dies aged 88

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced the Pope’s passing, as reported by Vatican News.

Almost immediately, church bells echoed across Rome, marking the loss of a spiritual shepherd deeply revered by millions.

According to Sky News, the Pope had battled chronic lung complications for years, a condition made more delicate by the partial removal of one lung during his youth.

Pope Francis' beloved club mourns his passing

Amid the grief, one tribute resonated with football lovers across continents: an emotional message from San Lorenzo, the Argentine club he held close to his heart.

“He was never just one of us, but always one of us. Cuervo as a child and as a man... Cuervo as a priest and Cardinal... Cuervo as Pope too,” the club wrote on X.

The note went beyond a simple farewell. It chronicled the Pope’s deep-rooted devotion to El Ciclón, celebrating moments that intertwined his faith and fandom.

"From Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Francis, there was one thing that never changed: his love for the Cyclone.

"Wrapped in deep sorrow, from #SanLorenzo today we say to Francis: Goodbye, thank you, and farewell! We will be together for eternity!"

Pope Francis' love for San Lorenzo and football

As the first pope from Latin America, Jorge Bergoglio's identity was shaped by the humble corners of Buenos Aires, and San Lorenzo was at the core of it.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, was a lifelong supporter of Argentine football club San Lorenzo. Photo by Dan Kitwood.

His affection for the club wasn’t merely symbolic. He held official membership as fan number 88,235 and often wore his allegiance with pride.

Football, for him, was not just a sport. It was a community, a mirror of the masses.

More on San Lorenzo

Founded by a priest in 1908, San Lorenzo’s spiritual ties to the Church made his bond with the club even more profound.

As Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis often celebrated mass at the club’s chapel, blending faith with football in a way few ever have.

More recently, club president Marcelo Moretti led a delegation to the Vatican, proposing that San Lorenzo’s future stadium bear the Pope’s name

Italian Serie A games postponed

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that the Italian football scene paused on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, as Serie A postponed four fixtures in response to the death of Pope Francis.

The decision reflected the nation’s deep Catholic roots, with Italy coming together in solemn tribute to honour the late pontiff.

