Bishop Daniel Obinim, in a video, expressed frustration over the actions of his church elders on Sunday, April 20, 2025

The controversial pastor claimed that he had previously gotten into a serious altercation with a former prominent church member

Bishop Obinim also called out three of his church elders for not showing up to church for a special service during the Easter celebrations

International God's Way Church founder and general overseer, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has criticised some prominent leaders of his church for their failure to attend a service during the Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial pastor expressed frustration with the actions of his church elders as he delivered a sermon in front of his congregation.

Bishop Daniel Obinim noted that a prominent elder known as Mr Opoku quit his church after he got into a serious altercation inside his church building, which resulted in him slapping the individual. He said the man later reported the incident to his wife, Florence Obinim.

He descended on critics who criticised him for slapping and disrespecting his former church elder, who was much older than him, instead of holding a meeting to resolve their differences.

Bishop Daniel Obinim also called out the church elders for not showing up to church, which was attended by other pastors in the Ashanti Region he had invited to the International God's Way Church for Sunday's service.

According to him, only one out of the four elders, whom others wanted him to dismiss from his role, attended church service during the Easter celebrations.

The controversial pastor said that due to his issues with the church elders, he has had to ignore the calls and messages from a prominent figure he deeply respected.

Bishop Obinim noted that he felt angered by the actions of some individuals after going through the WhatsApp platforms of the various groups in his church. He said some individuals were choosing to make financial contributions and were not interested in attending church services.

The International God's Way Church founder and general overseer's remarks garnered negative reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Over the years, Bishop Daniel Obinim has been embroiled in numerous controversies that have dented his image and affected his church.

In 2016, the pastor was dragged to court by a private legal practitioner and current Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, for flogging two members of his church.

In 2018, an Accra Circuit court fined the controversial pastor and two junior pastors 12,000 cedis for their actions.

Obinim was also recently involved in another controversy, after it was alleged that he had secretly tied the knot with actress Benedicta Gafah. However, the pastor, his wife Florence Obinim and Benedicta Gafah denied the allegations.

Reactions to Obinim slamming his church elders

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Johnsonna 2030 commented:

"And he still has church members sitting there. Herrr Ghana paaaa."

Prophetess Evelyn Boadi said:

"I don't know why I'm crying, please Lord rescue your people from these people's hands."

michaelkoranteng88 commented:

"Ah Ghana "asofo" bi nom paaaaa de3💔💔 What kind of pastorly conduct is this? ah."

Obinim cautions members against leaving his church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim cautioned members against departing his International God's Way church.

In a viral video, he warned his church members against visiting other prominent churches apart from his own.

Bishop Obinim claimed that members who would defy his warnings would face severe consequences for their disobedience.

