Pope Francis Approved New Papal Funeral Rites Before His Death, Details Emerge
by  Geraldine Amoah 1 min read

The death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican on April 21, 2025, and details of how he would be buried were also made known.

Pope Francis funreal rites explained. Image Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

How Pope Francis would be buried

In a thoughtful and perhaps prophetic gesture, Pope Francis approved a revised edition of the liturgical guide for papal funeral rites in April 2024.

This updated version, known as the second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, outlines new protocols for handling the mortal remains of a pope.

One of the significant changes introduced is that the formal confirmation of death now takes place in the chapel, rather than the room where the pontiff passes.

Once confirmed, the body is placed directly into the coffin, following a more structured and reverent approach to the final rites.

This revision ensures the late Pope’s funeral will follow a ritual he personally approved, adding one final, solemn mark to his legacy.

Source: YEN.com.gh

