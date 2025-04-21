Asamoah Gyan appeared to be speaking French in a hearty conversation at the African Schools Football Championship draw

The Ghanaian football legend headlined the draw ceremony organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

He is one of the ambassadors of this year's Schools Football Championship scheduled for April 21 to 26

The CAF African Schools Football Championship draw, held in Accra on Monday, April 21, 2025, was always going to be a high-profile affair, but few anticipated Asamoah Gyan’s impromptu moment in the spotlight for an entirely different reason.

Gyan, who served as one of the official ambassadors for CAF’s flagship tournament for schools, took centre stage during the boys’ team draw at the MultiChoice office in the Ghanaian capital.

The draw ceremony ran smoothly and was marked by vibrant energy, symbolic of the continent’s passion for the game.

However, once the formalities concluded, an unexpected post-event scene quickly captured social media’s attention.

Asamoah Gyan caught speaking French with ‘friend’

In a now-viral TikTok clip shared by user @officialmeatpie18, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer was seen engaging warmly with an unidentified individual, speaking in French.

Though the exact exchange remains unclear, Gyan appeared to reminisce and share a moment of friendly rapport, even taking the person's phone, possibly to save a contact.

The scene hinted at mutual familiarity, likely rooted in shared football memories.

Can Asamoah Gyan speak French?

While many fans were impressed by Gyan’s linguistic flair, his ability to converse in French isn’t a newfound trait.

It harks back to his professional chapter in Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes.

During his two-season spell in France beginning in 2008, the striker netted 14 goals across 48 top-flight appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

His tenure in Brittany not only shaped his football career but also helped him pick up the language.

About the CAF African Schools Football Championship

The event Gyan helped headline wasn't just ceremonial.

It kicked off an exciting week of competition, with Ghana playing host to the continental youth showpiece from April 21 to 26 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, per CAF Online.

The tournament, a celebration of young talent and school-level development, reflects CAF’s broader commitment to grassroots empowerment.

In the girls’ division, the host nation finds itself in Group A, set to face Morocco, runners-up in the last edition, alongside Benin and Malawi.

Group B will feature reigning champions South Africa, DR Congo, Uganda, and Gambia in what promises to be a tightly contested pool.

For the boys’ category, Gyan took charge of the draw duties, placing Ghana in Group A with South Africa, Uganda, and Algeria.

Asamoah Gyan advices Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted that Asamoah Gyan has urged Arsenal to hand Thomas Partey a contract renewal.

The former Black Stars captain believes the Ghanaian midfielder merits an extension following his impressive displays all season.

Gyan further warned the Gunners could end up regretting any delay. Partey’s current contract runs until June 30, 2025.

