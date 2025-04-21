A Ghanaian driver landed himself in the hands of a policeman after he joined President John Dramani Mahama's large convoy on the street.

In a viral social media video shared by renowned blogger Sika Official, President Mahama's convoy, consisting of 11 cars, including his bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition, which was gifted to him by his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama, and a police vehicle, was spotted speeding on an unidentified street.

As the speeding cars passed by some individuals who had gathered by the roadside, a driver of an unregistered, expensive white 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class with a DV plate, who had followed President John Dramani Mahama's convoy, attempted to swerve around the policeman and drive off unnoticed.

However, the driver's attempt did not go as planned, as the policeman, angered by the former's actions, immediately stopped him on the road and instructed him to park the car by the roadside for interrogation.

