Dancehall music star, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr may be controversial in his activities on social media.

But the 1Don singer still gets a lot of love from the ordinary folks on the streets anytime he steps out.

That was the case on Thursday, July 1, 20201, when he visited the Odo Rise area at Tip Toe Lane near Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Shatta Wale, who is the brand ambassador for the mobile phone manufacturer Infinix, came out as part of a product activation by the company.

In what happens to be his first performance after his latest controversy about the #FixTheCountry movement, Shatta Wale stormed the stage to entertain fans who gathered to see him.

Shatta Wale was later seen on the stage doing what he does best.

