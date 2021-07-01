Actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, is one of the mainstays of the Kumawood movie industry even though she is only in her early 20s.

This is because Maame Serwaa started her acting career at a very tender age. She started acting when she was about seven years old.

Her mother, Rose Benson of blessed memory, who was in charge of welfare for many of Miracle Films' productions, pushed her in as a child actor and she has not disappointed since.

Maame Serwaa has been acting for close to 15 years Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa

A throwback photo has popped up showing how Maame Serwaa's days as a little girl in the industry.

The photo sighted on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, shows the actress with her colleague, Sunsum Ahuofe.

The innocent-looking Maame Serwaa who looked to be about eight years old was spotted with braided hair.

Sunsum Ahuofe who also looked very young stood behind Serwaa and held her by the shoulders.

