Saahene Osei, the teen son of Peace FM owner Osei Kwame Despite, has stepped out with a new girl

In new videos, Saahene and the pretty young lady were spotted on a lovely dinner date

The videos come after an earlier one with Gyakie which sparked dating rumours with the singer

Kirk Osei, one of the sons of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, has been having a lot of fun lately.

A few days ago, the teenager who is popularly known on social media as Saahene was spotted chilling at a club with Forever hitmaker Gyakie.

The circumstances of Saahene's hangout with Gyakie even sparked rumours with many gossip blogs reporting that they were dating.

Saahene Osei has had fun wiith a new girl Photo source: @saaheneosei

But as if to pour cold water on those rumours, Saahene has steeped out with another beautiful young lady.

This time, the millionaire's son did not go clubbing but went on a lovely dinner date with the new girl which is akin to a romantic.

In new videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Saahene's Instagram stories, the young lady is seen dressed in a white top over a pair of black trousers.

Saahene, on the other hand, wore a red polo t-shirt and looked his usual handsome self. The videos also showed the food ordered by the two.

YEN.com.gh cannot categorically state that Saahene and this young lady are dating but the ambiance in the videos from their dinner date suggests a special relationship.

Saahene hangs out with Abraham Atta

Meanwhile, Saahene has not been hanging out with only girls. He recently met US-based Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah.

The two were seen having a chat as they posed for some photos which they shared on Instagram.

Despite's 1st son studying law

Still on Despite's family, Saahene's son Kennedy Osei is studying at the Ghana School of Law as he aims to become a lawyer soon.

The Despite Media General Manager is undergoing an internship at Blagogee, Blacksword, and Co, a law firm based at East Legon in Accra.

Photos from the internship of Kennedy Osei, who got his law degree in 2017 from MountCrest University College, have recently surfaced online.

