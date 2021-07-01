Elon Musk celebrated his 50th birthday this week and to commemorate the occasion a life-size statue has been built in his honour

The bronze work of art features Musk with his arms happily pulled behind his back

It will be on display in downtown Manhattan, New York for only five days before it'll be moved to a new location

Elon Musk is being celebrated on the streets of the Big Apple with a statue erected in his honour. The bronze sculpture of the mogul, who’s worth an estimated $169 billion, has been placed on the pavement for five days to commemorate his 50th birthday.

A bronze statue has been erected to honour billionaire, Elon Musk. Images: Getty

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla celebrated a half-century of life on 28 June and in his honour, public investing app public.com created a one-of-a-kind, life-sized Elon statue.

“Love or hate him, Elon turned 50,” the enterprise said in a tweet.

“And because Elon’s ambition (and maybe ego) is definitely not miniature, we dropped a life-sized statue on 14th St and The High Line stairs in NYC. Go say hi.,” the company added.

The interesting work of art features Musk in his signature pose, with his arms lifted in jovial exasperation. The $169 billion statue is currently being displayed in downtown Manhattan, New York.

Elon Musk turns 50: 5 Facts about the SA born billionaire

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elon Musk has just celebrated his 50th Birthday. The ageing billionaire got his start as the co-founder of the electronic payment service, PayPal but there may be a few facts you did not know about the successful entrepreneur.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few lesser-known facts about the South African born Silicon Valley giant. Here are 5 interesting facts you may not have known about Elon Musk:

5 Fun facts about SA born billionaire, Elon Musk

Musk was born right here in Mzansi. The 50-year-old came into the world on June 28, 1971, in the city of Pretoria. He's the son of a South African father and Canadian mother who eventually all emigrated to her home country. A young Musk definitely displayed an early talent for computers and entrepreneurial skills. At just 12-years old the Tesla CEO developed a video game and sold it to a computer magazine. Musk left South Africa in 1988, strongly disagreeing with the then apartheid system that required all white males to join the military. The Musk family also sought greater economic opportunities available in North America. Before making a name for himself as the founder of Tesla and Space X, the CEO founded an electronic payment service called X.com. The pioneering app specialized in transferring money online. The company would later be named PayPal and in 2002, sold for $1.5 billion. Musk remains convinced that for humanity to survive we have to become a multiplanet species. It's one of the founding ideas at the forefront of his space rocket manufacturer, SpaceX. The billionaire certainly still has big plans for space exploration.

