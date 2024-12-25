A pastor made headlines with his actions after someone allegedly stole a fowl he bought for almost GH₵300

The pastor used a public address system to rant and rain curses on those responsible for stealing his fowl

The incident has gone viral on social media, with users expressing amusement while joining calls for the fowl's return

A pastor's Christmas has turned sour as some unknown people entered his compound to bundle away a fowl he had bought.

In a video which has gone viral, the pastor angrily expressed his displeasure at the unfortunate development.

Pastor laments over his stolen fowl

Speaking in a public address system, the Nigerian pastor warned those responsible for stealing the fowl he claims to have purchased for ₦30,000 (almost GH₵300).

Without mincing words in the video shared by Facebook user Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu, he declared that the thieves would lose their lives by midnight if the bird was not returned.

"I am a pastor, that fowl is N30k. You that see the person that carried the fowl, you who born the child and you who dey carry the fowl inside him house. By 12 midnight, you will die unless you carry the fowl out..." the pastor said.

The enraged pastor added that divine retribution awaits the thief and anyone harbouring knowledge of the theft, emphasising that while the perpetrator may have escaped previous crimes, stealing from a pastor would be their undoing.

"Now, listen to me. If I be a man of God, that fowl is pastor's fowl. N30k. If you don't return the fowl before 12 midnight, your own will finish. No father, no mother, no wife, no children.

"Civil Defense catch you, you dey deny. You go die well. I say you go die well. This is the last time you thief fowl, because you don thief pastor fowl."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react top pastor's stolen fowl

The incident has sparked amusement online, particularly because the pastor broadcast his threats using a public address system.

Jibunor Okafor Goodness Osinachi said:

"I am a pastor! Who are you oh tiffer of my fawol? Show your face or you dye oo! 😂😂😂😂."

Inemesit Essien said:

"Them tiff pastor fawu. 🤣🤣 The man dey curse🤣."

Dorothy Njemanze said:

"The pain.... Chai!"

Nweze Remi Obiora

"30k fowl, e reach to pain pastor ooo."

Ese Abamba said:

"Forget about his being a pastor. That thing can pain. He that kept nursing his fawul, is he a nurse? How can someone steal his bird at this time?🤣🤣."

