President-elect John Dramani Mahama has shared season's greetings with Ghanaians as they celebrate Christmas

He said the season was one of inspiration and renewal and urged Ghanaians to embrace hope and joy

He also reiterated his commitment to establishing an all-inclusive, accountable and free Ghana

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has extended heartfelt greetings to Ghanaians, particularly thanking them for re-electing him into office.

In his Christmas message, the President-elect stated that the holiday season was one of hope and renewed inspiration for all.

President-elect John Mahama says he is grateful to Ghanaians for reposing their confidence in him.

Source: Twitter

He said that as the country celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and the values his life symbolises, he is grateful that he has been granted a second opportunity to lead the country and its Armed Forces.

Mahama reiterated that his government would be all-inclusive, ensuring Ghanaians receive the dividends of this democratic dispensation.

He stressed that he would build a country whose tenets would be freedom, accountability, and equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

He urged Ghanaians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ and embrace unity, hope, and renewal as the country prepares to be reset after the January 7, 2025, presidential inauguration.

John Mahama urged Ghanaians to look forward to a promising future under his leadership.

“Merry Christmas!” he concluded.

Opoku-Agyemang shares heartfelt greetings

YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has sent a hearty Christmas message to Ghanaians as the nation joins millions worldwide to mark the birth of Christ.

In a video on her X page, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang urged Ghanaians to reflect on the festive season as a time of thanksgiving and renewal of bonds.

She also prayed that Ghanaians would see Christmas as a period to show kindness and generosity.

"I wish everyone a very good season. This is the season for thanksgiving, for sharing, for renewal of bonds and with goodwill. My prayer is that we all extend the goodwill that is marked by the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ unto all men and into all women, too. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year, she said with a smile.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh