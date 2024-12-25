Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has delivered a Christmas message to Ghanaians in her role as Vice President-elect

She urged Ghanaians to see the festive season as a time to show kindness and extend their generosity to others

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also congratulated and wished her a Merry Christmas

The Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has sent a hearty Christmas message to Ghanaians as the nation joins millions worldwide to mark the birth of Christ.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her X page, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang urged Ghanaians to reflect on the festive season as a time of thanksgiving and renewal of bonds.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang sends a Merry Christmas message to Ghanaians. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang/X

Source: Twitter

She also prayed that Ghanaians would see Christmas as a period to show kindness and generosity.

"I wish everyone a very good season. This is the season for thanksgiving, for sharing, for renewal of bonds and goodwill. My prayer is that we all extend the goodwill that is marked by the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ unto all men and into all women, too. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year," she said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Prof Naana's Christmas message

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video also wished Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang a Merry Christmas.

@arthur_isa77062 commented:

"Same to you mummy.. Good mther with kind heart."

@PeterDoeJnr1 wrote:

"Merry Christmas H.E Vice President."

@OdameAsirifi added:

"Merry Christmas Your Excellency. May the good Lord grant you a healthy Long live."

Source: YEN.com.gh