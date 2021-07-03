A Nigerian medical doctor has been celebrated on social media as he bagged a degree from a Russian university in style

Olewuezi Justin Chukwudi did not only finish with a perfect CGPA but broke a record that has stood for 133 years

The man who graduated with 5.0 in a 5.0 grading system started his academic journey at the Air Force Comprehensive School in Enugu

A Nigerian man has done himself proud at a foreign university as he finished with a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The medical doctor named Justin Chukwudi Olewuezi recently bagged a degree from Siberian State Medical University, Tomsk in Russia with a 5.0, @onlyinnigeria reports.

He became the first Nigerian to finish from the Russian university Photo Credit; @brago_360

PUNCH online reports that Justin is the first Nigerian to finish from the institution, breaking a 133-year-old record.

The bright scholar's academic venture kick-started at the Air Force Comprehensive School in Enugu.

Nigerians shower him encomiums as they shade lecturers in the country

Many Nigerians were quick to note he had dreads, a hairstyle they argued would have put him at loggerheads with lecturers in the country.

@capitalmrjosh commented:

"With his clean dreads. One lecturer in a Nigerian university would have labeled him a tout. Congratulations to the Dr. please stay in Europe!"

@kween_goldie said:

"Nigerian SAR would have killed this start because of dread lock. congrats."

@miss_unassuming wrote:

"With that dreads, he no fit write exam in some universities in Nigeria."

@ibom_princess reacted:

"If he was in Nigeria, he would have taken 10 years to finish that course."

@seuncole1 stated:

"Nigerian university professors that does like deputy jesus should come and see something oh .. first of all he will not be able to take any of his class because of his hair ..not to talk of graduating.. congratulations..dr."

