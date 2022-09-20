Palestinian Authority arrest raid sparks deadly West Bank clashes

Protesters hurl stones at Palestinian security forces as they carry out an arrest operation in the main northern West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Source: AFP

A rare operation by the Palestinian Authority security forces to arrest a Hamas member sparked clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, killing one.

A statement from the security forces confirmed the death of bystander Firas Yaish and said they were "waiting for a medical report," on the circumstances of his killing.

He was killed "in a place where no security personnel were present," forces spokesman Talal Dweikat said in a statement.

Unrest persisted through the morning, with hundreds of youths hurling rocks at PA armoured vehicles and the sound of gunfire ringing out across the city centre, AFP correspondents reported.

Ahmed, 26, a protester who declined to give his family name citing personal security concerns, told AFP the protesters' anger was fuelled by "security coordination between the PA and the occupation (Israel)."

"Go away Abu Mazen," he said, referring to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

"You are not the Palestinians but only one man -- and a man who wants to fill his pocket with money," he said.

Hamas, historic rivals of the Abbas's secular Fatah movement that controls the PA, condemned the arrest of 30-year-old Musaab Shtayyeh, calling it a "kidnapping... a national crime" and a "stain" on the PA's image.

It demanded the immediate release of Shtayyeh and Ameed Tbaileh, who was arrested with him, and blasted the PA for keeping up security coordination with Israel.

The arrest of a Hamas member in the raid drew an angry reaction from the Islamist group, which accused the Palestinian Authority of acting as an "agent of the (Israeli) occupation". Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

"The authority has positioned itself as an exclusive agent of the occupation (Israel) in the face of our Palestinian people," the statement said.

While Abbas's forces maintain security ties with Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, PA raids targeting Hamas members are not common.

Fatah and Hamas have made various reconciliation attempts in recent years but relations remain tense. Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, when it ousted PA forces from the coastal enclave in deadly street battles.

'Maintain order'

The northern West Bank has suffered near daily violence in recent months.

Israel has conducted dozens of night-time raids in the area, particularly in Jenin, pursuing wanted individuals.

Dozens of Palestinians, including fighters, have been killed in the raids that began after a series of deadly attacks against Israeli targets in March.

Israel has put mounting pressure on the PA to crack down on alleged militants in the West Bank.

Last week, after two Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed in clashes near Jenin, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he would "not hesitate to act in any place that the Palestinian Authority does not maintain order".

Earlier this month, Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said the "helplessness of the Palestinian Authority security forces" was providing fertile ground for the armed groups.

