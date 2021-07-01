A Nigerian Bolt driver has been hailed by many on social media for displaying integrity in the course of duty

The Bolt driver was mistakenly sent N400,000 by his passenger who intended to send N4,000 to him, and instead of eloping with the money, he transferred the excess

A friend of the driver who made the disclosure on social media said Bolt should have a special reward for their drivers who represent them well

A Nigerian Bolt driver has stunned many with his integrity after returning N396,000 when a passenger mistakenly sent him 400,000 instead of 4,000.

A friend to the unidentified driver made the disclosure which was shared in a post by @instablog9ja.

The Bolt driver has been commended on social media for his integrity. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The screenshot of the post @instablog9ja shared read:

"So this my bolt friend drove someone to the aiport from sunny ville Abuja and his fees was around 4,000 isshhnaira. The guy now sent him 4000. The problem is instead of 4,000 he mistakenly sent him 400,000 naira.

"The bolt driver has called the man and refunded him his balance of 396,000. Long and short of the story is that there are still good people in Nigeria. The money may look small but with the present situation of things in the country, it wouldn't have taken him anything to run away with the money.

"Bolt should have a special reward for such drivers coz they represent them well."

The receipts of the first and second transactions were also shared on Instagram.

Many are impressed

@ukaypeters said:

"What is the Cabbie's name na? Mk we hail am well!! If na bad thing una go post pictures. Except he doesn't want his name out there ...we will respect that. God bless him."

@topman_tech commented:

"Nice one man. Never ever trade your Integrity for anything. I love this."

@henstel_beddings said:

"I overpaid my delivery guy 10k extra long and short he blocked me."

@adaikwerre wrote:

"This kind mistake i can't make.. The way I'm careful with money eh, na till Buhari comot for seat. I am not read to visit ikwerre land yet."

Source: Yen.com.gh