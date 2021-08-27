Broke, R Kelly, looking to sell, entire publishing catalogue, for below, market value

Broke US singer R Kelly is reportedly looking to sell his entire music catalogue for below market value

The musician, who is currently in jail, is apparently struggling to make ends meet as the criminal cases and civil battles he is facing have left him cash strapped

The singer's record label, Sony Music, wants nothing to do with him and not many business people are willing to risk their money on his music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

R Kelly is broke and is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The musician, who was once a world superstar, is even willing to sell his entire music catalogue at a cheap price just to get money while he is in prison.

It has been reported that earlier this month, the singer's lawyer Devereaux Cannick told the court that Kelly's funds had "depleted" when he was making a request for free trial transcripts for his client.

Broke R Kelly is looking to sell his entire publishing catalogue for below market value. Image: @rkelly

Source: UGC

Complex reports that the ongoing criminal cases and civil battles against the disgraced musician leave him low on cash. The publication also reports that the value of his music catalog has taken a huge knock as people have joined the #MuteRKelly campaign and stopped listening to his music. The singer’s own record label, Sony Music, has cut ties with him.

A few tweeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on R Kelly's desperate move. Check out some of their comments below:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

@Anilelicious said:

"Let it rot with him."

@L1NKS4V4G3 wrote:

"Sh*t how much we talking?"

@FlymanHitz asked:

"Ends meet....behind bars?"

@Ray5893 commented:

"Lawyer fees and such."

@ashuurra added:

"Ay, I don’t condone what he did but people still be rocking to his music so lowkey that’s a decent investment."

The Weeknd buys himself a GHC 422,000 mansion

In other music news, YEN.com.gh reported that world-renowned musician The Weeknd has forked out a whopping $70 million (over GHC 422,000) on a mansion the superstar bought in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The Canada-born singer is doing well in terms of dropping chart-topping songs and has been performing in some of the biggest shows amid the pandemic. The musician has decided to spend some of the money he has been making over the last few years.

Complex reported that the recently renovated mansion sits on 1.6 acres and has nine bedrooms. It also overlooks the posh Bel-Air Country Club. It also has a movie theater, gym, and recording studio, among other features.

Source: Yen