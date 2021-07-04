- The USA is funding a study for Ghana’s airport

- This study will aid in the building of an aircraft repairs center at Kotoka

- Total cost of the study is $ 1.5 million

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency has announced a 1.5 million dollar grant funding for a feasibility study to support the development of a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan presided over the ceremony and was joined by members of the government of Ghana, grantee representatives from the Ghanaian company, Aerojet Aviation Ltd U.S. Company Alton Aviation Consultancy as well as industry leaders.

Source: UGC

The feasibility study is a critical foundation before implementation of the project which would establish the first full-service MRO facility in West Africa.

No matter how minor or complicated the repair, airlines must repair their aircraft at a certified MRO in order for the aircraft to return to service. In addition, scheduled preventive maintenance must be completed by a certified MRO facility on every aircraft in active service.

Source: Yen.com.gh