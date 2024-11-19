The Abetifihemaa has denounced a woman claiming to be the queen mother of Abetifi in a video that has gone viral

She said the woman had no links whatsoever to the traditional stools and had no authority destooling the Abetifihene

She added that the Abetifihene has since been reinstated and warned the youth to not be used to destabilise their area

The ‘rightful’ queen mother of Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Nana Amma Amanua II, has denounced the video of a woman who claims to be the area's queen mother.

In the widely-circulated video, the woman posing as the queen mother questioned the Abetifihene, who was seated on the floor as part of the destoolment process.

Abetifihemaa Nana Amma Amanua II says Yaa Asantewaa has no ties to the Abetifi traditional stools and thus had no authority to do what she did.

The video led to outrage and a bloody clash in Abetifi as community members attempted to thwart the apparent coup attempt.

Nana Amma Amanua II, addressing the video and claims, said the woman, who identified herself as Yaa Asantewaa, has no connection whatsoever with the traditional stool of Abetifi.

Reaffirming her position as Abetifihemaa, Nana Amma Amanua II noted that Yaa Asantewaa is notorious for pretending to be the queen mother when she is out of town, further dismissing her claim to the throne.

Concerning the Abetfihene’s destoolment, Nana Amma Amanua II stated that rites have been performed to reinstate the Abetifihene as the rightful chief of Abetifi.

She condemned the inhumane treatment meted out to the chief during the failed coup and warned any other groups that may attempt another coup to stay clear of the chief’s palace.

She stressed that the stools, symbols of power and authority, must not be trifled with and advised the youth of Abetifi to avoid being used as pawns to destabilise the Abetifi Traditional Area.

Meanwhile, Abetifihene Nana Akyemfuor Asiedu Agyeman III has been named the acting president of the Kwahu Traditional Council after the Kwahumanhene was recently destooled.

Kwahumanhene destooled over extortion case

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Kwahu Traditional Council has reportedly destooled the paramount chief, Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II.

According to information circulating, he was dethroned over his alleged involvement in a financial scandal at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) where he served as board chairman

Irate youth in the Kwahu Traditional area protested and demanded the removal of Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, urging immediate action to rescue Kwahu's image.

