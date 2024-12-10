The Electoral Commission has directed the suspension of processes to resolve nine unresolved parliamentary disputes across the country until further notice

The directive was communicated to representatives of the leading political parties on Tuesday, December 10

Representatives from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) pushed back against the directive

The Electoral Commission has suspended collation processes to resolve nine unresolved parliamentary disputes nationwide until further notice.

This directive has been criticised in the Ablekuma North Constituency, one of the affected constituencies.

The directive was communicated to representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 10 at the regional office to continue collating the disputed results.

Citi News reported that representatives from both parties have rejected the directive because of concerns about transparency.

In the Suhum constituency, for example, police were seen escorting the pink sheets following the directive.

On Monday, December 9, the commission, in collaboration with the political parties, was able to collate results from nearly 219 polling stations in Ablekuma North. Approximately 61 polling stations are still pending confirmation.

Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, stressed that the parties could not accept the suspension of the process because it undermines the transparency and legitimacy of the election results.

Before this, NDC supporters had besieged the Accra Regional Office of the Electoral Commission, blocking roads with an electricity pole.

The collation has also led to the deployment of soldiers to Tepa, Ahafo Ano North Constituency because of contentions with the results.

The collation was also delayed in areas like Okakwei Central and Tema Central before eventual declarations.

In declaring John Mahama president, the Electoral Commission used results from 267 of Ghana's 276 constituencies.

