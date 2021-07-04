Update: KNUST suspends SRC vetting and elections after Conti-Katanka clash

- Management of KNUST have suspended SRC vetting and elections

- The fight was a disagreement over vetting of SRC aspirants

- Calm has been restored on campus as police scout the area for hooligans

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has suspended the 2021 Students Representative Council (SRC) election-related activities following a clash between two halls of residence on campus.

In a statement signed by the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe he said, “Investigations so far revealed that one student is officially known to have sustained a minor injury in the palm from a broken bottle and is currently undergoing treatment; at the KNUST Hospital.”

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were injured following some misunderstanding between Unity and University Halls early Sunday morning.

School properties within the Great Hall were destroyed by the students. The incident is believed to have started due to disagreement over vetting for Student Representative Council aspirants.

A student who forms part of the management council of Kantanka Hall explained how serious the situation went with the looting of school property.

“The ‘Katangees’ arrived, there was some sort of confusion between them and the Continentals. One gentleman believed to be part of the management team of an aspirant from Conti was preventing the ‘Katangees’ from entering the Hall. This caused the first chaos between the two sides,” He explained.

