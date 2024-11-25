A fire consumed wooden structures at the Agbogboloshie Market in Accra on Sunday night, November 24, 2024

The Ghana National Fire Service noted that it had faced difficulties reaching the fire due to limited accessibility

Upon reaching the scene at the market, the firefighters immediately contained the blaze and no lives were claimed

Several wooden structures at Agbogboloshie in Accra were ravaged by fire late on Sunday night, November 24, 2024.

While lives were spared in the blaze, thousands of Ghanaian cedis worth of goods were reportedly destroyed.

Fighting a fire at the Agbogboloshie Market on November 24, 2024, was challenging due to accessibility, says the GNFS' Alex King Nartey.

According to Citinewsroom, the Ghana Fire Service (GNFS) attended to the fire promptly, with the first team arriving on the scene within 10 minutes of being contacted.

Upon arrival, the fire had already spread throughout the market. Despite challenges with accessibility, the firefighters contained the fire at 12:54 a.m. and it was fully quenched by 1:38 a.m.

The Assistant Division Officer of the GNFS Public Affairs Department, Alex King Nartey, stated that the firefighters' difficulty accessing the fire had posed a challenge as they could not replenish their tenders.

The several delays resulted in the fire spreading even further, destroying makeshift homes and shops until it was contained.

Fire ravages Circle Odawna market

Last week, more than 15 structures at Circle Odawna in Accra were completely razed following a fire that broke out in the early hours of November 14, 2024.

The Ghana Fire Service (GNFS), who were immediately called to the scene, were able to contain the fire and doused it, preventing it from reaching a nearby warehouse and many other structures in the area.

Citinewsroom reports that several eyewitnesses stated that the blaze had started close to the site of a recent fire in the area.

Fire guts furniture warehouse

YEN.com.gh reported that a massive fire gutted a furniture warehouse on Accra’s Spintex Road recently.

The fire service said the fire started at around 9 p.m., prompting a response from the Kasapreko Command.

After almost a gruelling three-hour battle, the combined team extinguished the raging fire around 11:30 p.m.

